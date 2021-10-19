BEMENT — Bement High School homecoming will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 22, with “Disney” as the theme.
The following students have been selected as this year’s Homecoming court: Addie Fritz, daughter of Tricia and Jimmy Fritz of Bement, escorted by Garrett Daniels, son of Tracy and Jason Daniels of Bement; Emma Fuqua, daughter Heather Fuqua of Hammond and Donald Fuqua of Felton, Pennsylvania, escorted by Xander Hutchcraft, son of Tosha Hooker and Jim Hutchcraft of Bement; Anna Quick, daughter of Paula Quick of Ivesdale, escorted by Jason Schimansky, son of Hannah and Joe Wirth of Bement; Trinity Stroisch, daughter of Dianne Herring of Bement, escorted by Aiden Shonkwiler, son of Kent Shonkwiler and the late Stephanie Shonkwiler of Bement.
Kindergarten attendants are: Sunny Conlin, daughter of Gretchen Conlin and Chan Bowles of Ivesdale and Lincoln Mills son of Julie Brewer and Kris Mills of Bement.
The annual Homecoming Parade will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22 with Grand Marshal Kate Ruggless leading the parade. The parade route will begin at the school and continue north on Piatt Street, west on Bodman Street, south on Rt. 105, and east on William Street back to the school. Please follow safe social distancing guidelines while watching the parade.
At 7 p.m. the Cerro-Gordo-Bement Broncos will take on the Tri-County Titans at the football field. During half-time, the Marching Bulldogs will present their field show- Off The Chain 2000s. The homecoming court will be introduced and float winners will be announced.
James Willard Fendley and Peggy Wright Wells will be inducted into the 2020 Bement High School Hall of Fame. Stephen Rittenhouse and William F. Tracy II will be inducted into the 2021 Bement High School Hall of Fame.
The 2021 Bement High School Homecoming Coronation will take place on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the high school. There will be a picture-taking opportunity for the public immediately following the coronation. The dance will begin at approximately 8 p.m. and end at 10 p.m.
Jazzi Hicks and Kade Alumbaugh, Bement High School juniors, will be the emcees for the evening. The dance will be open to high school students and their guests only.