LODGE – Emily Reichman was one of the few business owners who did not need to alter her operations much during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As owner of the outdoor-centric Hope Lives Youth Ranch just north of Lodge, her program that mentors youth through horse care and riding went on as scheduled in May through September with some extra cleaning protocol.
She also started a Donkey Calm program in May 2020, a healing balm for families starved for activity after many recreational outlets shut down. The calm comes from attendees petting and snuggling with her two donkeys.
“It’s been really popular, because you can just forget about the worries of the world, and the donkeys will snuggle with you. They are extremely affectionate,” Reichman said. “It’s a good family activity.”
Appointments are being taken for this spring and summer’s mentoring program, which is primarily for those aged 8 to 18 who need a mental boost.
“We partner one student with one leader, and then they work with the horses and learn how to form healthy relationships and leadership skills, and build confidence,” Reichman said.
“We have a lot for students that just need a boost — they’re not doing well in school or something like that. They can come out here and have a lot more focus. It’s fun learning instead of book learning.”
Reichman started the ranch in 2018, drawing on her experience of rescuing a horse named Faith, an equine that is still among the three horses at Hope Lives.
She has a degree in animal science from the University of Illinois, but after initial career paths fell through, Reichman believes she has found her calling.
“It’s probably double the amount of work I expected, but it’s worth it,” Reichman said. “When the parents say this has made a huge difference in their whole family, that’s pretty cool.”
Those interested in the mentoring or Donkey Calm program can apply at the ranch’s website, www.hopelivesyouthranch.org.
About Hope Lives Youth Ranch
According to the Hope Lives Youth Ranch website:
“Hope Lives Youth Ranch is a faith-based ministry. Our mission is to use equine-assisted mentoring to help youth recover from trauma, build resilience, and find purpose in a Christ-centered environment of love and encouragement.”
It is located at 976 E, 2250 North Road, Monticello, just north of Lodge.