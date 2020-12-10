The Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network (ICAHN) recently recognized Kirby Medical Center for its ongoing commitment to exceptional quality of care, during a ceremony held Nov. 17 during ICAHN’s Annual Conference via Zoom.
As part of the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy Medicare Beneficiary Quality Improvement Program (MBQIP), Kirby Medical Center and other critical access hospitals were asked to voluntarily participate in four defined domains of quality outcomes. These four domains include: Patient Safety/Inpatient; Patient Engagement; Care Transitions; and Outpatient Measures.
“Often, in rural hospitals, having a devoted staff member to abstract and submit this data can be both time-consuming and burdensome,” said Laura Fischer, ICAHN Flex Coordinator. “This hospital realizes how important quality of care and an engaged staff is for its patients…From its top leadership on throughout the facility, each strives for continued quality on a daily basis, and that is what we are celebrating today.”
Kirby Medical Center was honored for being a top performer in all four domains.
“We are very proud of our team for achieving this level of excellence in health quality,” said Steve Tenhouse, CEO, Kirby Medical Center. “This is truly a team effort that recognizes our dedication to delivering a healthcare experience of which our patients and staff can be proud.”
ICAHN is a network of 57 small rural Illinois hospitals dedicated to strengthening the operations of its member hospitals through collaboration. The organization is composed of Illinois hospitals who have earned critical access hospital designation by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. ICAHN is recognized nationally for its work with rural healthcare and administers several state, federal, and private healthcare programs.