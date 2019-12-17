Several area hospitals are initiating visitor restrictions to prevent the spread of influenza, including Kirby Medical Center, Carle Foundation Hospital, and the Memorial Health System.
Kirby Medical Center
KMC officials remind visitors that influenza tends to be more worrisome than a cold, because it is usually much more severe.
–Please limit the number of visitors to two at a time.
–No visitors under the age of 18.
–Visitors to pediatric patients should be parents and grandparents only.
–Please DO NOT visit if you have a fever (100ºF or higher) or sore throat or cough.
–If you have any of the above symptoms and it is necessary for you to enter the facility, please obtain a mask and disinfect your hands at a respiratory hygiene station before proceeding.
Carle Foundation Hospital
Due to increasing cases of flu in the area, Carle Foundation Hospital and Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center are implementing temporary visitor guidelines for all hospital patients. For the safety of patients, visitors and staff, there will be a maximum of two visitors allowed in a patient’s room at a time.
“The safety of our patients, visitors and staff is always our top priority,” said Robert Healy, MD, chief quality officer at Carle. “With these temporary changes our patients, staff and visitors have less of a chance to catch or spread the flu. These visitor guidelines will be lifted when the threat of flu diminishes.”
Carle adopted the following Illinois Department of Public Health recommendations to help protect patients and visitors from exposure to the flu:
–Those under age 18 should not visit the hospital
–Limit of two visitors at a time in a patient room
–Visitors with respiratory illness should not visit the hospital, or wear a mask if they must visit
–If a patient is in isolation because of flu, limit visitors to those who are vital to the patient’s emotional well-being and care
–Visitors should cough or sneeze into a tissue and throw away that tissue immediately.
–Visitors should wash hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer after blowing their nose or coughing or sneezing
Additional guidelines exist in women’s and children’s areas to keep our smallest patients and new mothers healthy.
Carle encourages members of the public to get a flu vaccination if they haven’t done so. Even at this late date, a vaccine will protect people and communities from the flu virus.
Memorial System
Following a recommendation from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), Memorial Health System is putting into place temporary visitor restrictions at its five hospitals to curb the spread of the flu.
Although flu activity remains low at all five hospitals – Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln, Decatur Memorial Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville and Taylorville Memorial Hospital – the state is seeing an increase of flu activity, which led to IDPH recommending hospitals implement visitor restrictions.
For the safety of patients and their families, Memorial Health System is recommending that inpatient hospital visits be limited to two visitors per patient at one time and that all visitors be 18 years old or older and show no signs of illness.
The health system also encourages those accompanying outpatients at Memorial facilities, such as DMH Medical Group offices and DMH Express Care locations, to consider these same recommendations.
Seasonal flu activity usually peaks in January and February, beginning as early as October and ending as late as May, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website. As many as 20 percent of all Americans get the flu each year.
To prevent spread of the flu, the CDC recommends individuals take precautions to avoid spreading germs, such as washing your hands thoroughly and often with soap and water, covering your nose and mouth when you sneeze or cough, and getting your annual flu vaccination (available to those 6 months and older).
Most people who get the flu recover completely in one to two weeks, but some people develop serious and potentially life-threatening medical complications, such as pneumonia, according to the IDPH. Over the past decade, influenza and pneumonia have been associated with an average of 3,500 deaths a year in Illinois.
For additional information about the flu, including symptoms and prevention, visit the CDC website, CDC.gov. More information about the flu can be found on Memorial’s Live Well blog, LiveWellMagazine.org, including frequently asked questions.