The decision on whether to allow zoning permits for a 46-unit apartment project in Monticello to be amended will wait for another day.
After audience members expressed concern about the change from senior citizen-only housing to allowing all ages – and possible issues with parking and safety – the city council on Jan. 27 decided not to wave the second reading on the ordinance, which pushes a decision back to Feb. 10.
“I’m concerned about egress. I’m concerned about (no) sidewalk. I’m concerned about kids,” audience member Fred Sikorski said of the apartment complex proposed for 1412 N. Market St.
“The town and people here were very accepting of the senior living facility, based on good faith that that was going to happen. Variations were approved for that purpose because seniors don’t generally have two cars,” added Sikorski. “Now we have a different situation, more kids.”
Those sentiments were echoed by several others, including Monticello School Superintendent Vic Zimmerman. He noted the project proposed by MVAH Partners, which would be located at the current Monticello Bowl site, is in a Tax Increment Financing District. That could mean more students for the school district without increases in real estate taxes to help pay for it.
“I am a believer in growth and change. I would like to see new houses and subdivisions in and around our town,” said Zimmerman. “But the school district is one of the main reasons people move to Monticello, and we need to insure that it is supported in all ways, including financially. This project, with a negative financial impact on Monticello schools, is the reason I would urge the council to vote ‘no’ on this project variance.”
When a special use permit and variance to parking requirements were approved last year, MVAH had proposed a seniors-only population residing there in an income-capped environment. But spokesman Hume An said an application for Illinois Housing Authority funds was turned down, partially because there is a penalty in scoring when housing units are age-restricted.
“We applied for funding from the state to build this development last year. We weren’t able to get the funding,” said An. “This year they set up the scoring such that, if you’re doing senior versus non-senior you’re at a 14-point disadvantage on a 100-point scale. So, we don’t think we would be competitive for the funding if we went with senior, so that’s why we’re lifting the age restriction.”
The project as currently planned would include 35 one-bedroom, 695-square-foot units, and 11 two-bedroom ones measuring 907 square feet. An said it would include a “$12.5 million investment in the community,” including 35 to 40 temporary construction jobs and two permanent, on-site employees after construction is completed.
The MVAH spokesman added the company has constructed 6,000 apartment units in 16 states, including complexes in Morton and Rantoul, with construction starting on one in Bloomington this spring.
A variance approved last year allows for 58 parking places, less than the 92 that zoning code requires. An said a parking study done after lifting the age requirement estimated 46 spaces would be the most needed, especially in low-income housing units.
Council members were wary of apartments that would be located along a state highway (Route 105) without sidewalks or a safe way to cross the street to the adjacent Forest Preserve Park or other amenities.
“I just don’t consider this being an area where any resident could easily walk to a grocery store,” said Vogt, adding that the situation could mean that housing complex residents would need vehicles.
Council member Tammy Sebens was still concerned about the number of parking places.
“What is your plan for overflow parking, because I think if you have a two-person household, and especially if you’re opening it up to families and so forth, more than likely each one of those people will have a vehicle,” said Sebens. “Therefore, you are already short on spaces.”
“That’s not necessarily our experience with affordable housing,” responded An. “If we had a lot of two and three bedrooms that would be a bigger concern, but given that it’s 35 one-bedroom and 11 two-bedroom, the unit doesn’t lend itself to that many cars.”
An also said that MVAH will still market to seniors, and said they “don’t anticipate too many children.”
Council rules require two readings of ordinances prior to a vote, but those same rules also allow aldermen to waive the second reading and consider them. It is a measure that is usually approved, but on Jan. 27 the vote was 4-3 against waiving the second reading. It does not defeat the ordinance amendment, but does push it back to the next council session.
If the permit amendment is voted down, the original 2019 one would still be in place, but would restrict MVAH to renting to senior citizens only.
Cannabis fines
Council members unanimously approved an amendment to the city nuisance ordinance to make cannabis violations subject to local fines. Violations could include possession by those less than 21 years of age, providing false identification to purchase now-legal recreational cannabis, prohibited conduct in public places, and cultivation at non-approved facilities.
Fines could range from $100 to $750 depending on the offense.
“So what this will do is shift any fines for the violations from going to county and state to staying here in Monticello only, so that the money generated would be city money and not county and state money,” said Monticello Police Chief John Carter.
In other action, the council:
–heard an update from Sangamon Valley CEO students Colin Jones, Eric Kessler and Briggs Fultz, who told about their experiences thus far in the county-wide effort’s first year. Also present was CEO facilitator Lisa Sheppard.