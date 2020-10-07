The current pandemic has meant changes on how things are done, but area schools, agencies and services are finding ways to persevere. The Journal-Republican wanted to share with readers some of the adjustments that are being made.
First up is the Monticello High School Marching Band. Director Alison Allender answered some questions about how that offering is being handled this fall.
J-R: Without weekend competitions, what is the marching band doing this fall?
Allender: We are still learning a show! Our show this year is called “Midnight City” and includes songs from U2, M82, Frank Ticheli, Samuel Barber and John Mackey. Due to the fact that our camp was abbreviated, it is a little shorter but we are still learning drill and music.
J-R: How are things done differently for the band amid COVID precautions?
Allender: Things are very different right now with our COVID precautions. Students come to band and have spots where they can socially distance to put their belongings. Then when we are learning drill the students wear a normal mask, and when we play students have a mask with a slit in them.
We also have bell covers on our brass instruments as that was recommended with the aerosol research studies. Mrs. (Amanda) Allen (co-director) and I have been watching webinars and reading the scientific research on aerosol studies to make sure that we are using the recommended mitigation.
Barry Houser, director of the Marching Illini has been an amazing resource for Illinois educators with the mitigation recommendations and research studies. We are incredibly grateful to Mrs. Amanda Allen and band parents and grandparents for helping to make band masks and the bell covers for the smaller the instruments. The school district purchased bell covers for our larger instruments.
J-R: What precautions are being taken for the band?
Allender: We are taking the safety of the band very seriously. Our drill was actually written so that we can have our whole band on the field. Our drill writer Evan Hinds did a great job keeping the drill interesting even with all of the social distancing. Our band is divided into three groups and they never get within 30 feet of one another. Also, within the three groups, students are socially distanced as well. Mrs. Allen and I are doing everything we can to keep our kids safe!
J-R: Can you rehearse inside at this point?
Allender: We are only rehearsing outside at this time.
J-R: How good did it feel to be able to play at Maple Point last week?
Allender: We really enjoyed being able to perform for the residents at Maple Point. There were also many members of the community that were cheering for us along the way and that really meant a lot.
J-R: Do you have any other performances scheduled?
Allender: We are currently working on some virtual performances at the end of this season.
J-R: Do you have anything else to add?
Allender: Our students have done an amazing job adapting to band with these safety precautions. We are all very grateful to be together and still be able to make music and learn about the marching arts.