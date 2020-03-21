Many congregations offering worship on Facebook
Most churches have canceled all in-person meetings through at least the end of March, but are using modern technology to provide virtual services and prayer gatherings through streaming, social media, and other methods.
Just as congregations vary, so do their methods of worshiping and ministering to their flock during a time when coronavirus precautions have shut down traditional church services.
For instance, the Cisco United Methodist Church is using several methods to hold services after announcing they would not hold live ones through at least March 29. Services are being live streamed on the church Facebook site at 10 a.m. Sundays. For those not on social media, a conference call option is being offered.
Christ Lutheran Church in Monticello is doing its best to keep parishioners in mind on a daily basis.
“Our pastor (Julia Rademacher) is using Facebook Live Monday through Friday at 7 p.m. for a prayer service. On Wednesdays she is leading us in Lenten worship at 7 p.m. We will have Sunday worship at 9 a.m., again on Facebook Live,” the church said in an email.
Faith Lutheran Church pastor Terry Strom said messages will be prerecorded, then posted to the church Facebook page.
“Not only the message but there will be discussion questions for the family before and after in addition to links for a hymn or song that matches the theme,” said Strom.
Crossroads Church in Monticello is also video recording sermons and worship music during the week and posting it to Facebook at its traditional Sunday morning times.
Here are ways to remotely access church services while in-person services are canceled:
Calvary Baptist Church, Monticello: At 10:30 a.m. Sunday, worship service videos will be available on the church Facebook page. Electronic meetings via Zoom are also being offered at 9:30 a.m. Sunday and at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. People can e-mail the church at calvary@monticello-calvarybaptist.net or pastorjosh@monticello-calvarybaptist.net if they would like to be involved in either of these opportunities.
Christ Lutheran Church, Monticello: 7 p.m. prayer services are being held through Facebook Live Monday through Friday. Sunday's 9 a.m. worship service will also be streamed on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/ChristLutheranChurch.
Cisco United Methodist Church, Cisco: Sunday's 10 a.m. church service will be streamed on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/CiscoUMC. There is also a conference call option by phoning 425-436-6395 and using access code 411842. Please call by 9:55 a.m. to use the conference call option, and mute your phone if possible.
Crossroads Church: Sermons and worship music will be recorded during the week and pushed out through the church website and Facebook pages on Sunday mornings at www.facebook.com/xrdsMonticello.
Faith Lutheran Church: Messages will be recorded and posted to the Faith Lutheran Facebook page, www.facebook.com/FaithLutheranChurch. There will also be discussion questions included, in addition to links for hymns and songs that match the theme of the message.
First Presbyterian Church, Monticello: Access services at 10 a.m. Sunday via Facebook Live stream at www.facebook.com/Montpres.
Lodge Church of God, Lodge: Services will be recorded and posted Sunday morning at 9 a.m on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lodgechurchofgod, and on the church YouTube channel. The church will also make DVD copies available for those without internet access.
Monticello Christian Church: Prerecorded online worship can be accessed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3k-mfEnx4XphOBQldkDHvQ so that families can watch at a time that is best for them. Church social media pages will have a link to online services as well as links to other videos for youth and children's media. The church is YouTube, Facebook and Instagram accounts.
Monticello United Methodist Church: Services will be streamed at 8:30 a.m. Sunday on Facebook live, www.facebook.com/mumcmonticello, and can also be heard on 105.5-FM.
Open Hearts Foursquare Church, Monticello: Sunday's 9:30 a.m. service will be broadcast on Facebook Live, www.facebook.com/OpenHeartsFoursquareChurch. Small groups of less than 10 people will continue to meet at their regular times.
St. Philomena Catholic Church in Monticello and St. Michael Catholic Church in Bement: Obligations have been suspended by the Bishop until further notice. Confessions are still being held from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays or by appointment by calling Msgr. Michael Bliss at 217-762-2566. Parishioners are encouraged to attend Mass virtually by watching on television at 7 a.m. or 11 a.m. on EWTN. Channel numbers are 562 on AT&T, 094 on Mediacom, G1-11 on C-Band Satellite, 370 on Direct TV and 261 on Dish. The Mass will also be recorded and available for viewing online.