Allerton Park and Retreat Center was one of the first entities to reopen some of its facilities after the pandemic shutdown in March, allowing people much-needed access to the southside trails by May. The formal gardens were opened shortly after, but it took until recently for weddings to resume, and only for smaller crowds.
In addition, many activities that would have been in-person gatherings in the past have been shifted to live streams and online viewing in recent months. Staff took on the challenge, hosting things from virtual trail walks to trivia contests among employees.
We asked Allerton Director Derek Peterson how they are doing things now at the park.
Piatt County Journal-Republican: How are things done differently at Allerton amid COVID-19 precautions?
Derek Peterson: All of our COVID-19 standards are vetted through the University of Illinois, and therefore meet very stringent requirements and expectations. I am thankful for University’s leadership during this time. With that, I think the most glaring difference is the closeness to the community that we, as staff, have come to expect. Gathering with the Allerton community several times a month became normal so normal that now I miss that personal connection very much.
J-R: The park has made quite a few adjustments in order to allow people to engage, either in-person or online. Give me some examples.
Peterson: I think the hardest adjustment is the 50-person rule. We have to be strict about that. It’s not just 50 people gathered in an audience; it’s 50 people gathered in one space, which includes staff, vendors, and others. We went from trying to engage as many people as possible to trying to engage fewer that 50. It’s possible, and the staff is doing it. It is just a new attitude that we have had to grow into.
J-R: Speaking of events, the holiday lighting is still on, correct? Will there be limitations for in-person touring?
Peterson: Yes, and yes. During busier weekends we are limiting the audience to 50 people per hour. We are monitoring the population throughout the week and, if we see trends change, that hourly limitation might become more regular. Our safety plan takes into account the distance of the walk, a one-way walking pattern with plenty of stops and opportunities to spread out. Masks are highly recommended and required if the 6 feet distance cannot be maintained. All of this said, we feel like this is one of the safer activities to engage in during the winter months.
J-R: What has been the most difficult adjustment to make?
Peterson: Remote working and the lack of in-person meetings. Our staff is pretty tight. It’s the way we rebuilt our organization. It’s hard not seeing other staff members, popping in to just say hi, and feeling that bond.
J-R: Is there a positive to all of this?
Peterson: Virtual content is likely here to stay. We can engage with a lot of people very quickly through virtual hikes, virtual concerts, and virtual programing. This week we are meeting with a representative from Biltmore. Lauren Henry, a Monticello native, is working with us on a virtual event, where she will talk about the two estates. That wouldn’t have happened so easily last year.
J-R: Weddings have started up again, correct?
Peterson: Yes, slowly and with limits. The hardest limits are the 50-person rule, limited gathering space inside the Mansion, and no dancing.
J-R: What does your crystal ball tell you about when things will be back to normal?-
Peterson: Normal?!? I am not sure that is so easily defined these days. I like to think about the rhythms and sequences I see in nature; I keep my head in the trees. To an Oak nothing has changed. I believe that is why we have seen an increase in visitors this year. Allerton tends to be that normal our community has come to expect. For events, we are monitoring the situation, working with the University, and falling back on safety first. I see restrictions continuing well into 2021, but I do hope that we all can find a rhythm that works for us. I know that when it’s safe to come back together, we will have one of the bigger celebrations Allerton has ever offered, dancing included!