The City of Monticello will be performing routine hydrant flushing during the evening and night hours the week of March 27 through April 1. Residents may experience discolored water during this process, and should only run cold water for a few minutes for the water to clear up if discolored water occurs.
The City of Monticello’s lead informational notice can be found by following the link below.
Please contact the City of Monticello MCUS office at 217-762-2583 during operating hours if you have any questions.