About $42 million of roadwork on Interstate 72 on both sides of Monticello is in the recently-approved state transportation plan for 2020-21.
It includes nearly $29 million for a total rebuild of the interstate for about five miles from Piatt County to the Argenta exit. Work will likely not begin until next spring.
Area Illinois Senator Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) said that stretch of road was not even in the state's five year plan, but he convinced lawmakers it was in bad enough shape to warrant more immediate attention.
“It used to be you would drive in the left lane because the right lane could cause damage to your car. Now the left lane is in bad shape,” said Rose.
“This was one of my top priorities because I've listened to people from Champaign, Decatur and Piatt County. Every time I visit I'm asked 'what's going on with this road?” he added.
The project includes not only a new base, but bridge and ramp work as well.
“They are going all the way down, redoing the whole thing,” he said.
There is also $14 million of work planned for Interstate 72 for 11 miles from White Heath to Interstate 57, also in this fiscal year. That project was already in the state's five-year plan.
Rose said one caveat is that bids must come in on budget in order to proceed.