The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that construction on Interstate 72 between White Heath (exit 169) and Interstate 57 at Champaign (exits 182A-B) begins Aug. 12.
The $8.3 million Rebuild Illinois project involves 11 miles of pavement patching and resurfacing and will require lane closures, with one lane open in each direction at all times. Work is expected to be complete by the end of November, weather permitting.
“This Rebuild Illinois project is another example of the significant investment being made for the future,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Thanks to Gov. Pritzker’s support and leadership, Rebuild Illinois is creating economic opportunity across the state by investing in infrastructure while improving safety and quality of life.”
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
Gov. Pritzker’s historic and bipartisan Rebuild Illinois is investing $33.2 billion into the state’s aging transportation system over six years, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but the first one that touches all modes of Illinois transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.
