The I.M.P.A.C.T. Coalition of Piatt County – Improving. Motivating. Prevention Affecting Change Tomorrow – recently released the following statement regarding the issue of recreational marijuana sales in the City of Monticello:
“The I.M.P.A.C.T. Coalition continues to educate the City of Monticello on the use and misuse of alcohol and substances, as well as on the legalization of marijuana sales in Illinois. We are encouraged by the city council’s decision to adopt a twelve month moratorium to foster a greater understanding of these unprecedented policy changes. We are available as a resource for continued education about these topics.”
Monticello’s city council has not made a decision on whether to allow sales within the city. A 3 percent sales tax was approved should they be legalized, and a moratorium on allowing cannabis businesses to locate in town was also passed to give city leaders more time to consider the issue.
“The City Council will be revisiting this discussion early in 2020,” said Monticello City Administrator Terry Summers.