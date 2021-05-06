Monticello High School’s 2021-22 Illinois State Scholars: Front row – Ben Keating, Sarah Hissong, Sophie Rund, Kylie Krahn, Claire Keating, Katie Krahn and Kayla Wilson; second row – Grace Talbert, Avery Oberheim, Leah Neef, Claire Webber and Sophie Pellum; third row – Jackson Fishel, Kendall McFarlin, Mercy Ratts, Ashley Long, Ethan Brakke and Riley Combes; fourth row – Jared Lockmiller, Luke Sokolowski, Josh Baysore and Andrew Rudoph; and not pictured; – Pierce Kreibich.