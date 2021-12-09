The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC), the state’s college access and financial aid agency, is pleased to recognize the 2022-23 Illinois State Scholars. State Scholars are selected annually based on standardized test scores combined with sixth semester class rank. These exceptional students rank in approximately the top ten percent of graduates from Illinois high schools.
“On behalf of ISAC, congratulations to all of the Illinois State Scholars for their hard work and commitment inside and outside of the classroom,” said ISAC Executive Director Eric Zarnikow. “In the past two years students and families have faced unprecedented difficulties as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; from financial and personal ordeals to all of the challenges of remote learning. The achievements of these students are a credit to their perseverance and resilience, and to the support and encouragement of their families, principals, teachers, mentors, counselors, and others invested in their growth and success.”
Area students named as Illinois State Scholars:
Argenta-Oreana High School — Sawyer Jones, Ryan Woodruff
Bement High School — Trinity Stroisch
Blue Ridge High School — Samantha Boogren
Monticello High School — Isabel Adams, Teya Broyles, Jessica Conatser, Triston Foran, Trevor Fox, Dylan Ginalick, Dalton Glynn, Jackson Grambart, Sophia Happ, Laci Huisinga, Cara Johnson, Rachel Koon, Garett O’Brien, Codo O’Connor, Olivia Ray, Clara Rudolph, Cora Sowinski, Joseph Sprinkle, Elizabeth Stiverson, Alissa Stranberg, Thomas Swartz, Jacob Tackett, Olivia Tirey, Addison Wallace, Ashton Wassom, William Witt, Chase Yohnka
The Illinois State Scholar acknowledgement is a non-monetary award. Each State Scholar designee receives a congratulatory letter and Certificate of Achievement from ISAC, and can download an official Illinois State Scholar badge to display on their online profiles and social media platforms, as well as share with their high school counselors, colleges, employers, family members and others. High schools receive names of their respective State Scholars for their individual use and ceremonies. In deference to the variability of policies among high schools regarding publishing student information online, ISAC will not post the names of the Illinois State Scholar finalists on its website. *Note that the Program designates honorees based on the year they would begin any postsecondary education, not based on the year they graduate from high school.
To help ensure that every student in Illinois can make the most informed choices possible about education after high school, all high school students are encouraged to complete the 2022-23 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or, if eligible, the Alternative Application for Illinois Financial Aid (Alternative Application). The FAFSA is used to determine a student’s eligibility for federal and most state and institutional financial aid available for any type of postsecondary education, including certificates, two- or four-year degree programs, and some vocational programs. The Alternative Application can determine eligibility for state financial aid for those students who might not be eligible for federal student aid.
ISAC provides free assistance statewide to help every student in identifying and forging the path after high school that’s right for them. From college and career exploration to direct assistance in completing financial aid forms and college applications, ISAC can help. Local ISACorps members, who are recent college graduates expertly trained to serve as near-peer mentors to assist high school students and their families in navigating education after high school and the financial aid process, offer free in-person and virtual workshops, as well as direct one-on-one assistance in communities statewide. Find your local ISACorps member at https://studentportal.isac.org/isacorps and check out a free in-person or virtual financial aid workshop or college presentation at your high school or through ISAC’s calendar: https://studentportal.isac.org/Events. Bilingual assistance is available.
Visit the ISAC Student Portal, https://studentportal.isac.org/ for free tools and resources to help with college and scholarship search, financial aid, career exploration, and more. Students can also get their college and financial aid questions answered by ISAC experts through ISAC’s free text messaging service, ISAC College Q&A, isac.org/collegeqa. ISAC also offers free assistance through the agency’s call center, 1-800-899-4722 (ISAC), and its Online Chat service.
About ISAC
The mission of the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) is to provide Illinois students with information and assistance to help make education beyond high school accessible and affordable. ISAC provides comprehensive, objective, and timely information about education and financial aid for students and their families—giving them access to the tools they need to make the educational choices that are right for them. Then, through the state scholarship and grant programs ISAC administers, ISAC can help students make those choices a reality. Find us at isac.org. and follow us on Facebook @ILStudentAssistance, Twitter and Instagram @ISACfinaid, and on YouTube.