MONTICELLO — An HVAC upgrade for the Piatt County Nursing Home will likely be less expansive than original plans.
Nursing Home Director Scott Porter told his county board committee on Feb. 24 that it will now focus more on improving ventilation at the facility.
“The major obstacle to any kind of full scale HVAC project is the design of the building, primarily the attic space and duct work,” Porter said, noting there is limited attic space in most of the nursing home.
He also said a full project would require a more extensive — and expensive — upgrade of the building’s electrical system.
That would likely take it above the $750,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds that have been set aside for it.
“I have made it a priority to the engineer that we should focus on ventilation first. After all, that is what the ARPA money is for, which is to fund projects to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 — which ventilation focused on air quality would do,” he said.
The $750,000 may still fund some air conditioning upgrades, just not to the extent that had been proposed.
“We will look at what HVAC solutions the building will support,” Porter said.
A larger generator may be part of the project, although it is unsure whether those would be eligible for ARPA funding. At one point the county was a finalist for a federal grant to pay for a generator, but it was not funded by the congressional Ways and Means Committee.
Committee Chairman Gail Jones asked if there was a way to make space for a new HVAC unit.
“Could we add another enclosure so that there is more room to work with?” Jones said.
Porter said that may not help enough, as the ductwork would still need to be replaced. He noted the Alzheimer’s wing does have a pitched roof, so may be able to support a larger HVAC system for that area.
Staffing improved
Audience member Tom Corbin asked if staffing concerns had been addressed. Porter said five CNAs and two nurses had been added in the last month, alleviating critical shortages cited in January. He said there are five others interested in training to become CNAs, with a sixth needed for the facility to host its own training classes.
Porter said he is feeling “fairly comfortable” with the number of nurses currently on staff, but that five to eight more CNAs are needed. As recent as mid-January, the nursing was 17 CNAs short.
“Id like to commend you on working real hard on staffing and getting it improved,” Corbin said.