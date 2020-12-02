Two COVID-19-related questions were answered quickly by the Monticello city council when they were asked by Mayor Larry Stoner at the Nov. 23 council meeting.
Should the council continue to mask up and meet in person with a remote option? Yes.
Does the city want to get involved with enforcing the state’s current shutdown of inside dining? No.
“I’ve had a lot of people complain to me about restaurants. They are seeing people inside. I know we have nothing on our books to enforce that. Do we want to get into that, or do we want to just leave that alone?” said Stoner.
“I would prefer not to get into that,” said Alderman Wendall Brock, to which others on the council seemed to agree.
Later in the meeting, he expressed sympathy for restaurants and small business owners during 2020 shutdowns.
“I’m really, really sorry that some of the small business people in town are suffering terribly. I just ask for everyone to support them, because I think this is going to go on for quite some time,” added Brock during his alderman report.
As part of the governor’s latest round of mitigations aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19, the governor recently issued an order halting inside dining/gathering at Illinois restaurants and bars.
Budget
Council members approved the city budget for 2021. For the General Fund, it includes an estimated $4,483,129 in revenue and $4,618,018 in expense, a $134,889 budget deficit. City Administrator Terry Summers has said in the past that projects that are in the budget can be put off if needed to balance the actual spending next year.
The council also voted to place the tentative tax levy on file, with final approval set for Dec. 14. It includes a total of $762,774 paid in 2021, about 4.9 percent more than the previous levy.
The budget includes a $270,000 loan to purchase a new dump truck. Under Motor Fuel Tax expense, there are line items for an overlay of County Farm Road/Fisler Road, Sage Drive and William Street pavement work, and preliminary engineering for Livingston Street rehabilitation. Old Route 47 demolition work is scheduled for 2022 and 2023.
Summers submitted a comparison of an improved Monticello property and the taxes paid on it dating back to 2004. Records show that real estate property taxes have risen from $2,859 to $3,660 during that time.
“The amount of taxes paid from 2004 to 2020 increased by approximately 28 percent and the tax rate for the same time period increased approximately 16 percent,” said Summers.
The annual action of approving special service taxing districts for Sage Meadows and Walden Pond subdivisions were also passed by the council.
The city administrator also noted that, while revenue is down in 2020, the hit may be less than expected. Business tax revenues should get to within $15,000 of the $200,000 projection. Sales tax will be about $100,000 short of the budgeted $1,042,000.
Gaming tax is expected to exceed the $75,000 estimate by around $6,000; income tax should exceed projections by $30,000, and Summers said state use tax should come in $200,000 more than estimates.
“We are doing fairly well with revenues,” he said.
Downtown wreaths
There was good-natured disagreement over the wreaths that are part of downtown decorations. While all complimented the city for the decorations overall, Alderwoman Pam Harlan doubled down on her opinion of the plastic wreaths that she first broached two years ago.
“Those wreaths are disgustingly ugly again, but I’ll go with it since it’s been a bad year,” said Harlan, which was met with chuckles from fellow council members.
“I have to say it, but I’ve got a nice wreath on my pole in front of my house, and I like it,” said Rodney Burris, who lives close to downtown.
“Just thanks to public works for what we do have. The square looks nice,” added Brock.
Even Harlan agreed with that, commenting, “The square does look nice.”
Other action
In other action, the council:
–heard a question from online attendee Steve Shreffler regarding cleanup of the city-owned Tract 8, located near Pepsin Hill west of downtown. He noted a $9,500 expenditure takes cleanup more than the $180,000 that will be eligible for reimbursement from former parcel owner Pfizer.
“This $9,500 puts us a little over the $180,000 of Pfizer reimbursement, but it should be closed out in short order,” said Summers, noting the city hopes for a “no further remediation order” soon from the Environmental Protection Agency; and
–was told by Police Chief John Carter that $2,200 in donations have come in for Monticello Shop With a Cop since an article was printed in the Journal-Republican.