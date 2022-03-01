MONTICELLO — The vision for a 30-acre park to be developed in Monticello and named after a fallen police officer includes several ball fields, walking paths and a concessions stand.
The Farnsworth Group has released a preliminary rendering of the proposed complex, which is expected to be completed by spring 2025. Ground is scheduled to be broken in spring 2023.
Monticello City Administrator Terry Summers said the renderings “capture all of the identified programming needs of the Monticello Parks and Recreation Department” and that the Farnsworth Group “far exceeded our expectations.
“The Farnsworth Group, when asked if they would be able to create a new vision of Oberheim Park, graciously contributed their valuable time and expertise. Farnsworth Group far exceeded our expectations.”
The park is being built in honor of fallen Champaign police Officer Christopher Oberheim, who was killed in the line of duty last May while responding to a domestic disturbance call. In July, the Monticello City Council pledged $500,000 to build Oberheim Park on Green Apple Lane near the library.
Oberheim had a passion for softball, and his family has vowed to host tournaments at the site once the project is completed.
“This is a project that Chris would be really excited about,” said his widow, Amber Oberheim. “It’s an opportunity for our family to give back to this community that has given so much to us.”
One rendering has been released.
Others will be made public soon on the Oberheim Park Facebook page. Still, it is a work in progress, said Summers.
“There are a few identified needs that could not be met based upon the available acres of land,” he said. “Even with the generous and significant property donation offered by the Allerton Park Library District, we simply did not have enough space to incorporate some desired items like the number of pickleball courts, tennis courts, basketball courts and possible T-ball fields.”
Jeff Martin, landscape architect manager at Farnsworth, said those working on the design of the project are drawing inspiration from supporters of the project and fits in well with previous projects.
“It is truly inspiring and falls right into the commitment Monticello consciously makes to dedicate their parks to truly special people,” Martin said. “Nick’s Park in downtown is dedicated to a young boy, Nick SanAntonio, who passed away around 1990. Also in Nick’s Park is Gabby’s Gazebo, which honors Gabby Galbo, who passed away at a very young age. Burke Park (where the pool is) honors PFC. Robert C. Burke, who was the youngest congressional medal of honor winner of the Vietnam War. He lost his life at the age of 18. And now Oberheim Park as a tribute to Chris Oberheim.”
Martin said he has worked on projects in communities throughout the state.
“Never have I seen a community so committed to dedicating parks to citizens who tragically passed away at too young of an age,” he said. “And what’s really great is all three of these parks are like beads on a chain connected together by a planned citywide bicycle network that is already partially built.”
Summers said the Oberheim Park project is gaining momentum.
“Oberheim Park has involved many people and entities, including the professional work performed by DCC Marketing, the continued efforts and ongoing dedication of the Monticello Recreation Foundation, and of course, the support of Amber Oberheim and the entire Oberheim family.”
The estimated total cost of the project has not been finalized. However, Monticello police Chief John Carter has gone on record saying he would like to raise $20 million to fund the project.
A public fundraising campaign is expected to kick off in the summer, and the complex could be open for some events in the spring of 2024.
“We are all excited to see this invaluable addition to our quality-of-life amenities already found here in Monticello come to fruition,” Summers said. “The mayor and city council have not only spoken unanimously in favor of this park but have also unanimously allocated funds for the development of this park in order to address the needs of the Monticello Parks and Recreation Department and Monticello residents and surrounding areas, and to humbly honor Monticello resident and Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim.”