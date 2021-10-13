Fiber optic internet, video and phone service provider Conxxus has provided a $1,000 donation to the Bement PAWS program.
PAWS promotes school and family unity, building positive relationship and connections and promoting leadership. This is the third year that Bement Elementary School has provided the positive behavior program to their students.
In addition to the donation presented Sept. 29, Brittany Walters of Conxxus — pictured here with Bement PAWS Coordinator Jill Clodfelter — spoke to Dr. Alan Duesterhaus’ Consumer Education class on careers in the telecommunications field.