Monday, May 4
Allerton was brimming with people today. Everybody was eager to enjoy the beautiful park on its opening day.
As I sat at my desk, completing homework, I realized that I only have one more batch of assignments before the school year is over. The end of this school year went by like lightning! I don’t think it ever goes by this quickly. Then again, I’m pretty sure I say that every year.
It’s wild to think about how much time has gone by. I’m almost halfway done with high school, and I still feel like I just began. In just a few short months, my class and the grade above us, we who were freshmen and sophomores together, are going to be the upperclassmen. My own sister will be a freshman. One of my brothers will be graduating high school around this time next year, and at the same time, I’ll have a brother graduating college! Life is soaring by at an extraordinarily rapid rate.
Tuesday, May 5
The weather was completely revolting today. Still, after dinner, Thaddeus approached me with a basketball in hand. That kid won’t let anything get in the way of basketball, so of course, I complied and went outside to rebound for him. My fingers were pink with cold by the end of it.
My family struggles with these rainy days because we’re all itching to be outside. However, we found some games to pass the time and amuse us. Five of us sat down to play Apples to Apples, a game we don’t play often in my house. It tends to get very heated, which is actually the case for any type of game in my house. We’re all quite competitive.
Through disputes about bad judges and quarrels about who had a sense of humor, we managed to get a lot of laughs out of the game. It’s interesting to play with people of different ages; you get a lot of different perspectives put into the game. Most importantly though, we managed to forget the dreary weather and all of the unpleasantries in life.
Wednesday, May 6
The nice weather ensured that boredom wouldn’t lurk anywhere near my house today. Between walks and runs and moped rides, people were trickling in and out of the house at all times. We hosted another three on three game, followed by what felt like a million matches of knockout. I can proudly state that I won one match despite being one of the most unskilled players there.
I finished my homework today, and it’s exciting to think that I only have one week left of school. One more round of assignments, and I’ll be a junior. It’s nice to not have to fret about finals.
Although we all have our own selfish tendencies, I think that there’s a part in everyone that wants to serve or help others. We’re used to wearing a smile throughout the day and doing what we can for others. This is complicated when you don’t really see anybody anymore. It makes me feel kind of useless.
Thursday, May 7
As the school year approaches its end, I can’t help but wonder what next school year will be like. I can’t imagine an autumn without cross country meets, Friday night football, volleyball matches, a homecoming dance, and all of the usual back to school events. I just want to see all of my teachers and classmates again.
Today was another beautiful day. I was surprised, seeing as it normally rains the day after nice weather. I guess mother nature is taking pity on us. I went on three walks, each with different siblings, and we always come up with the most random things to talk about. Our conversations can stray down any path. I also went on a jog with one of my little brothers. Then, in the evening, I helped shag the stray baseballs in the backyard as my brother practiced hitting.
I was constantly on the move but in a different way than normal. During a typical school year, being on the move means always having more work to do. Now, it just means being outdoors and getting exercise.
Friday, May 8
I think that my youngest sister has really gotten accustomed to having all of her older siblings at home entertaining her. She’s going to be in for a rude awakening whenever we go back to school.
Today, she was begging my brother, Andrew, to play with her. Andrew, a junior enrolled in five AP classes, has more than enough work to keep him occupied. He gently refused, and Karenna’s mood shifted quickly.
She put her hands on her hips, stuck out a pouty lip, and huffed, “That’s it! You’re under arrest!” Usually, she follows “That’s it!” with something along the lines of, “you’re mean” or “I’m mad at you now.” I guess being under arrest is now synonymous for that. You learn something new every day.
Saturday, May 9
Today is the birthday of my oldest brother, Timothy. It’s mind blowing to think that he is now 21 years old. In a normal situation, we wouldn’t be able to see Timothy on his birthday; he would still be at West Point. He hasn’t celebrated his birthday at home since high school.
With fair temperatures and sunny skies, Allerton was teeming with activity. My sister and I went on a five mile hike, and the road was full of cars, bikers, and pedestrians.
It’s disheartening to realize that at this time last year, my days were filled with track meets and attending baseball tournaments. I get notifications on my phone that show me pictures that I took on this day however many years ago. The pictures are filled with smiling baseball players with trophies, me and my friends in our uniforms, and my little sisters playing at parks.
Sunday, May 10
Happy Mothers Day! I’ll never be able to comprehend how my mother manages to care for nine children, take care of the house, cook meals constantly, and still always be happy and energetic. She’s definitely set a very high standard in my book. I hope that I’ll be able to live up to it someday.
Although the weather wasn’t perfect and sunny, it could’ve been worse. Apparently, Vermont got eight inches of snow today! I hold no grudges against snow, but I want my snow in the winter. I would be going ballistic if Illinois received snow in May, no matter how many inches.
Today was the kind of day where you can curl up inside with a book or a movie. We went through Trolls 2, The Princess Bride, and Swiss Family Robinson. If the Robinson family can live on a deserted island with no peers, then I can survive without seeing my friends as often as I would like to just a little longer.