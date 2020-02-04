Assistant Editor, ‘sports guy’ wraps it up after seven years with PCJR
After more than seven years, my time at the Piatt County Journal-Republican has come to an end. I recently accepted a job opportunity to return to my alma mater, the University of Illinois, and this issue will be my last.
I’ve grown fond of Monticello and Piatt County over the years and I’ll remember all of the great people who reside and work here to make such a strong community. I’d like to think I’ve played a small part in that. At the very least, Monticello has gained a lot of my tax dollars from all of the meals and gasoline I purchased.
Thank you to the readers and to my editor, Steve Hoffman, who was so great to work alongside. Steve’s support was a tremendous asset throughout all of the recent changes, and I’m grateful to have his support in my new venture. I wish him and the paper the best of luck.
– Andrew Helregel