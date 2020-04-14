A major redo of the Piatt County Public Safety Building’s HVAC system is complete.
County Maintenance Supervisor Doug Winder told the county board building and grounds committee on April 1 that the $85,000 project is down to punch list items at this point.
“They have finished the install of the condenser system,” said Winder. “What we are waiting on now is for Carrier, the manufacturer, to set up a date for startup. They will come out and be involved with the startup of the system.
“The system is fully installed and charged. It’s just waiting for the manufacturer to come and do the startup for it,” added Winder.
The project’s aim is to get the building’s heating and air conditioning system back to architect specifications, something that county officials claim was not followed during the install at the 2003 building. They say that has caused performance issues, as well as costly repairs over the years.
Winder also told the committee that the fire alarm control panel at the Piatt County Office Building is
“holding and working now,” but that he is looking into options to repair or replace it.
A state-mandated lactation room has been designated at the county courthouse. Signs point to its location on the third floor, in a women’s lounge that was divided to meet state guidelines.
Piatt County Mental Health Center Administrator Tony Kirkman said his agency is taking advantage of shutdowns to get building and grounds work done. That includes a portion of a long-awaited parking lot resurfacing.
He said smart thermostats have also been installed at The Center, with Ameren picking up the cost for the units and the county paying installation costs only.
Kirkman said his agency was also able to obtain funding to upgrade phone systems at no cost to the county.