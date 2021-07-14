The Monticello Recreation Department will hold Junior Football registration and issue equipment from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 20 at the Monticello municipal building located at 210 N. Hamilton St.
Youth must be present to get fitted for equipment.
Junior Football is for youth in fifth through eighth grades during the 2021-22 school year. Age stipulations do apply for divisions. There will be no early fittings. Practices are scheduled to start on July 26. All youth must live in the Monticello school district.
Call the municipal building at 762-2583 for more information or go to www.cityofmonticello.net.
Rec soccer registration
The Monticello Recreation Dept. will hold fall soccer registration July 26-30. Recreation soccer is for youth four years old through eighth grade during the 2021-22 school year.
Participants can stop by the municipal building from 7 a.m.to noon or 1 to 4 p.m. during these days to register. Those taking part may also register online at www.cityofmonticello.net.
Head coaches are needed at all levels. For more information call the Monticello Recreation Department at 217-762-2583.