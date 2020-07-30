The Champaign County Regional Planning Center and East Central Illinois workNet is holding a Drive-Through Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4 at the Forest Preserve Park Pavilion in Monticello.
The event is aimed at Piatt County residents interested in getting back to work or school. Staff will provide information about job training and placement services, and participants will be able to connect directly with area employees who are currently hiring.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call workNet at 217-531-8282.