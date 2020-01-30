After seven months, Judy’s Kitchen in Cerro Gordo is reopening with a lunch buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday (Feb. 2). It has been closed since suffering significant damage from a fire on June 13 of last year.
Judy’s Kitchen opened up in Cerro Gordo in 2002 after operating in Mt. Zion since 1997. It sits in the downtown business district.
Denise Roberts, daughter of the owner of Judy’s Kitchen, stated that the restaurant building received an entire remodel. There is a new color scheme, new flooring, a few new items on the menu, and a new logo on the door.
There is a new kids menu, create your own omelettes and pizzas, and a new sandwich called the Magilla Melt – which is a Judy’s burger on sourdough bread with bacon and thousand island dressing.
The restaurant is also still hiring. The hours remain the same 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday with buffets every other Sunday.
The business also recently received Tax Increment Financing funds from the village to finish facade renovation.