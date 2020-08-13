Ever since the summer of 2019, the Farmers’ Market in Monticello has had a long line snaking through it. The cause of this line isn’t a regular stand; it’s a bright yellow, 1963 Shasta camper. This is the home of Just BEE Açaí, the nutritious snack that’s sweeping the area.
Emma Reinbold, the creator and owner of this new sensation, explained what the buzz is all about, stating, “Açaí berries, in my opinion, are truly the most incredible edible gift given to this Earth! Native to South America, the berry grows on palm trees that are only found along Brazil’s Amazon rainforest. They are a deep purple color, about an inch in length, and actually 90 percent seed ~ the remaining 10 percent is the powerful skin that it is stripped, puréed and frozen into what Just BEE followers have grown to know as our signature açaí base.
This offer confirms they taste amazing, especially when topped with additional powerhouse foods such as fresh fruit, homemade granola, chia seeds, coconut flakes, nut butter, local honey and more! ”
The taste of these grape-like berries alone has drawn crowds, but there’s more to these tasty treats. Analyzing the nutrients and health aspects, Reinbold continued,“Dubbed by Brazilians as the ‘Beauty Berry’, açaí truly does the body good from the inside out, with health benefits such as increased energy levels, a boosted immune system, improved metabolic function, and better hair and skin all thanks to rich fiber, antioxidants, healthy omega fats, and array of vitamins and minerals that they contain.”
Reinbold is an Illinois girl who grew up in Monticello. Naturally, Illinois doesn’t contain many sources of açaí to be found. Instead, Reinbold discovered the delicious bowls on a trip to Hawaii in 2016. After her first taste, she was hooked.
“After making it back to the (contiguous) states, I began researching and Instagram nerding out over the most beautiful açaí bowls around the world, always being left wishing I could have one right there in front of me in that very moment!” Reinbold said.
“Every time we traveled over the following years, the first thing I would do was search ‘açaí bowls near me’ so that I could get my fix!” she continued. “Sadly, though, I had a hard time finding any that compared to what I was introduced to in Hawaii, and clearly the incredible fruit hadn’t been brought to Central Illinois yet, so I began the journey of perfecting my own recipe at home. ”
For almost all of her life, Reinbold had never dreamed of opening her own business. In fact, she even attended the University of Illinois with other plans for her future. She graduated in 2017 with a degree in Special Education.
“Although I am no longer ‘using’ my degree, I still consider myself a teacher every day,” Reinbold shared. “Running a business instantly puts you in a leadership role where you have the opportunity to learn and help others learn within every moment that the journey brings.”
Reinbold still dreams of being able to put her original plan to work as well. Although teaching is out of the picture, she still hopes to be able to impact and inspire those with special needs.
“It is a passionate goal of mine to eventually have the two worlds collide by hiring individuals with special needs to help with Just BEE. I would be honored to have the opportunity to empower them in ways that align with their unique passions and talents, along with teaching them essential life skills that they could carry with them into wherever their journey leads!” Reinbold said.
“The world of entrepreneurship is one that I had no knowledge of prior to pursuing Just BEE,” she admitted, “but it is one that I would now encourage anyone to explore! It is one that allows you to express your creative freedom, one that challenges you on levels that other jobs likely never will, one that leaves you feeling so proud of the energy you put forth every single day because it is an occupation that aligns directly with your passions!”
“My favorite surprise that has come with being an entrepreneur is the community that it immediately welcomes you into,” Reinbold remarked. “I don’t know if it’s just a Central Illinois thing, but the love and support other business owners from the community show one another is so extraordinary!”
Although starting afresh as a business owner can be intimidating, a chain of support between local businesses has definitely formed. Just BEE Acai has supported a variety of businesses including Central Illinois Bakehouse, Prairie Fruit Farms, Sasse’s Apiary, Backyard Beauty, Smelly Elle Candles, Anekdote Apparel, Robyn’s Nest, F. Replinger Photography, Stay Glassy with Illinois Enactus, and local farmers.
The food isn’t the only unique aspect of the operation. Both the name and location of the business promote a lively and creative atmosphere unlike any other.
“We chose to do a mobile unit as opposed to a brick and mortar so that we had the ability to go directly to the people we want to serve, as opposed to requiring the people to come to us,” Reinbold explained. “This has allowed us to love a community of people that we never would have reached if it weren’t for the mobile nature of our Shasta! We love having the opportunity to serve such a wide range of people from all around.”
“Also, we chose to go with a bright, vintage camper because it’s unique,” she continued. “ It catches people’s attention, and it just radiates joy! We want people to light up in all things positive at their very first taste of Just BEE, and the appearance of the camper helps us accomplish just that.”
The name of the establishment has a story of its own as well. The beginnings of this beloved business started under the name “Bee Bowl’d.”
The “Bee” was a reference to the honey drizzled on top, and the “Bowl’d” served a triple purpose: to reference the actual bowls, ReinBOLD, and the encouragement to actually be bold throughout life. Under this name, Reinbold operated during the fall of 2018 at events with a tent rather than the Shasta camper.
“I thought it was perfect,” expressed Reinbold, “until we received a letter from some business in California who had ‘Bowl’d’ trademarked! My mind began to stress. Nothing else felt right.”
Despite this setback, inspiration for a new name finally set in. Reinbold went to church one Sunday as per usual, and the sermon focused on the importance of being present in the moment and putting unrealistic expectations aside. These words spoke to the worried entrepreneur and resonated with her.
“Finally, my heart was at total peace. Just Bee. Free of any expectations. Free of any pressures. ‘Just bee’ you. Be the true you that is already worthy and has nothing to prove,” Reinbold said.
Just BEE Açaí rolled off to a great start, but no business escaped the changes brought by COVID-19. While some shops shut down, Just BEE kept on persevering.
Instead of operating with the camper, Reinbold decided to offer the frozen açaí bases and toppings in bulk quantities to be purchased by customers. This way, the bowls could be prepared at home safely, but the ingredients would remain the same.
“The response we received to this change was beyond any of our expectations!” remarked Reinbold. “We continue to offer bulk kits for delivery every Friday, while now only having the truck out three days a week instead of our pre-COVID five.”
During a time when the economy is struggling, it’s only natural that the market would face new obstacles as well.
“Our greatest hurdle to navigate has been squeezing in the additional time that it takes to keep the space ten times more sanitized than we were required to prior to the pandemic, while still keeping the line moving at a decent pace,” elaborated Reinbold. “We have been blessed with an incredible number of people coming out each day that we’re on the streets, but we continue to feel bad for how long they’re having to wait.”
“That being said,” she emphasized, “we continue to prioritize the extra cleaning precautions regardless of how much time it takes. We are a business built on promoting all around health for our customers, not only just through the food; now more than ever is a time that we need to stay true to that in order to keep our family and customers alike safe.”
Through the many new challenges quarantine has brought, Reinbold has remained positive and determined.
“I am a strong believer that every day, every moment, everything is written into our story for a very particular reason,” she shared. “Each page shapes who we are, and what we are here to do.The journey of self-discovery and reflection has led me to realize that I am here for one reason, and that is to serve the Lord and love His people well. Food is such a powerful and organic way to do just that; we eat three meals a day, many of which are in the company of those who we love, so it can serve as a beautiful avenue to establishing relationships and having further opportunities to serve in other ways in the future.”
“That is my ultimate goal with Just BEE,” Reinbold said. “It goes well beyond any smoothie bowl that we whip up, and into a level of love that everyone deserves to experience in their life. My purpose is to create that experience for those in our community, and I love helping assist others in discovering their calling along the way.”