MONTICELLO — COVID-related challenges continue in local schools, but Monticello’s school superintendent said the district have been able to keep students attending in person despite a recent uptick in cases.
“Our biggest challenge is when we have employees out. Fortunately, all 10 employees who were out last week weren’t in one school,” Superintendent Vic Zimmerman told the Monticello school board on Jan. 19.
That helped the schools stick with in-person learning across the district.
“If we did have 10 or 15 employees out in one building, we’d certainly have to look at going remote in that building for a week,” Zimmerman said.
“We do not plan on going remote because of student numbers. The directors from the governor and ISBE (Illinois State Board of Education) have changed this year compared to last year. They want us to stay open.”
Zimmerman said there has been a spike in cases since Christmas break. Where the four week average before Christmas was 22 positive tests for students and two teachers per week, those numbers were 82 students and 10 employee the week prior to the board meeting. He did feel that cases dropped some last week, although final numbers were not in.
One of the only things consistent these days is that things change, which Washington Elementary School Principal Emily Weidner said have required flexibility from school staff.
“I just want to give a shout out to the staff again. Really, we have to change our schedule and our plan every day, and they just roll with the punches and get it done,” Weidner said.
A state change that has helped is the reduction of quarantine periods from 10 to five days after a positive test.
“That’s been helpful to cut down on our quarantines and our exclusions for both our students and faculty and staff.
Zimmerman said the in-house testing of students “is going well.” The first two weeks of the program — which is done two hours per day, four days per week at Lincoln school, has averaged about 20 tests per day, and as many as 30. About 20 to 25 percent are testing positive. The remainder can return to class.
He said the program is limited to 30 tests per day, after starting at 20 per day earlier in January.
Plenty of new staff next year
The district will see at least 15 new employees next school year, including administrative ones that include high school principal, assistant principal at Washington Elementary, White Heath Elementary principal and a newly-created special education director position.
High School Principal Adam Clapp will transfer into the superintendent role after the Zimmerman retires this summer.
Of those 15 new faces, Zimmerman said five were administrative, six faculty and four support staff. He expects that number to grow as the spring semester continues.
Macon-Piatt County Special Education currently provides administrative services for Monticello’s special education department. Several years ago, Monticello decided to hire its own special education teachers, and Zimmerman thought the timing was right to have its own administrator as well.
He said it would allow the district more than the three days per week the Macon-Piatt-supplied administrator is in Monticello for slightly more cost.
In addition, the current administrator will likely change next year anyway, making it an opportune time for Monticello to have it’s in special education administrator.
“I don’t see a down side to it,” Zimmerman said.
Monticello will still get other shared services from Macon-Piatt, including access to high needs programs, IEP support and professional development.
Policy change proposals
A first reading of several proposed policy changes was reviewed, and will be voted on in February.
Zimmerman said the district is taking a wait and see attitude on health and sex education curriculum change that was approved by the Illinois General Assembly last year.
“If the school district chooses to adopt the program, they have to teach the standards that are approved by the Illinois state board,” Zimmerman said, adding parents can opt students out of any section of the curriculum.
If the district does not adopt the program, they will not be teaching the subject at all.
“The board will have to make that decision once we have the standards. It will probably be July or August before we have them. I’m not even confident we’ll have it at that time,” Zimmerman said.
Another new state mandate is that all kindergarten through fifth grade students get 30 minutes of “unstructured time,” or recess, per day. Zimmerman felt that was an improvement from an original proposal of 60 minutes for all kindergarten through eighth graders.
In other action, the board:
— approved hiring the following COVID testers for the recently implemented testing program: April Collins, Sarah Gardner, Megan Oakley, Sarah Parker and Brenda Ross;
— approved the hires of: Linda Hays, middle school long-term language arts substitute for sixth grade; and Kelli Wright, district treasurer;
— delayed a vote on the 2022-23 school calendar while additional input is gathered with teachers. One thing being considered is a week-long break either in October or Thanksgiving week;
— was told the opening of bids for the sale of Washington school and grounds will be Feb. 4. The minimum bid for the school, closed after last year, is $400,000.
— was reminded the March meeting of the board will be moved back a week to March 23 to avoid spring break; and
— learned the high school has eight student teachers this semester.