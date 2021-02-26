Families in the Monticello school district may pre-register children who will turn 5 years old, on or before Sept. 1, 2021, for Kindergarten using online registration.
The link for online registration is: https://forms.gle/g9Q5jW6duXnyHpVy9
Families with a student who will enter first grade in the fall who did not attend Monticello CUSD #25 schools for the 2020-2021 school year are asked to pre-register as well using the same registration link above.
Any family needing assistance registering online may contact the Lincoln School Office at 217-762-8511 ext 1401.
Paperwork (certified birth certificate, physical/immunization, eye exam, dental exam form) can be dropped off at Lincoln School the week of March 8-12. The link to sign up for a time to bring in your child’s paperwork is: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0C4FABA622A2FB6-preregistration
Due to COVID-19 restrictions the school is limiting the number of people in Lincoln School. Those unable to bring paperwork in during the week of March 8 can call the office (217-762-8511 ext 1401) to schedule a time to bring it in or mail it to:
Lincoln School, 700 N Buchanan St., Monticello, IL 61856, ATTN: Registration
Please note that physical/immunization and eye exam forms are due by Sept. 1, 2021.
Also a reminder that, although registration document dropoff will be at Lincoln School, beginning in 2021-22 pre-kindergarten through third grade classrooms will be at Washington Elementary.