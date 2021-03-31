MONTICELLO – The Kirby Foundation and the Piatt County Nursing Home Foundation announce significant gifts from the estate of Richard and Ann Skagenberg.
“This gift is an incredible blessing to both foundations. We only wish we could have known about it during their lifetime so we could have shared our deep appreciation,” says Steve Tenhouse, Kirby Medical Center chief executive officer.
The legacy of the Skagenbergs, former Monticello residents, will impact the health of Piatt County communities for years to come.
“The magnitude of commitment and generous support by Dick and Ann over their lifetime reflects their confidence in our physicians and staff. We are humbled by their generosity,” said Tenhouse.
“We consider it the highest honor when citizens of the county recognize and support our efforts in providing care to the elderly in our community through volunteering with us or through donations to our Foundation. To say we were astounded to receive such a gift, would be an understatement.” says Scott Porter, Executive Director of the Piatt County Nursing Home.
Married for over 70 years, Dick and Ann operated a family farm for 35 years in Milmine. After retiring in 1987, the couple moved to Monticello and continued to manage the family farm. Both also gave generously of their time, serving in volunteer leadership roles within community organizations including the Bement Women’s Club, Piatt County 4-H, Piatt County Planning Commission, and Bement Fire District.
Ann passed away on April 11, 2019 and Dick passed on August 10, 2019.
The leadership boards of both Foundations are discussing where the funding is most needed within their respective organizations and how to appropriately recognize their legacy of giving.
“Having known Dick and Ann all of my life, I am honored to be a member of a Board that will make decisions on how best to use this generous gift for the enhancement of the lives of residents at the Piatt County Nursing Home in the years to come,” says Ken Wright, Board President of the Piatt County Nursing Home Foundation.
The Skagenbergs supported The Kirby Foundation for over twenty years and were recognized in 2011 for their substantial contribution to the Replacement Hospital Campaign. “Dick and Ann believed in investing in the next generation. They will always be remembered for their generous spirit and this impactful gift to our community” said Tenhouse.