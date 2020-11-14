The Kirby Auxiliary will hold a Lionne Jewelry fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17 in the Community Outreach Room at Kirby Medical Center. Sales will include sterling silver, gold-filed, genuine gemstones and natural stones.
Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: November 14, 2020 @ 7:39 pm
