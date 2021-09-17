A Collective Goods and Books are Fun sale is being held by the Kirby Auxiliary from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28 in the Kirby Medical Center Community Outreach Room in Monticello.
Latest News
- Kirby Auxiliary fundraiser Sept. 28
- Monticello Casey's robbed
- Monticello Hall of Fame recipients announced
- New police officers are on patrol
- New EMA director recommended
- COVID caseloads drop last week in DeWitt, Piatt Counties
- County board approves ARPA-funded projects
- Litchfield man sentenced to three years for defrauding local banks
Trending Recipes
Most Popular
Articles
- Monticello Casey's robbed
- Sister of murder victim writes book on Piatt County case
- Monticello Hall of Fame recipients announced
- Barbara A. Allen
- New police officers are on patrol
- New EMA director recommended
- Sharelle J. “Sherry” Wright
- Betty A. Frye
- 'Gary Stamp Way' to be dedicated Sept. 17
- Litchfield man sentenced to three years for defrauding local banks