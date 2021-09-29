MONTICELLO — Kirby Medical Center is researching the possibility of constructing a 38,200-square-foot building on its Monticello campus to accommodate larger spaces for therapy services and its KMC Active gym.
“It’s part of a long-term plan for us to expand our therapy department, as well as our KMC Active gym. So this building would house both of those departments, which would free up the therapy space within the hospital and the gym space for other use,” Kirby Medical Center CEO Steve Tenhouse told the Monticello planning and zoning board Sept. 20.
Tenhouse said the project is still in the design phase and has not yet been officially green lit. Hospital officials first wanted to make sure zoning approval was secured, and should be making a decision by November whether to move forward.
If pursued, the new space would also include an aquatic therapy area, and the Kirby dietitian would also relocate to the new building.
The building would not only include more space for KMC Active and therapy services, it would also open up space within the main hospital for services that are growing.
“The long-term benefit of this expansion is to eventually provide our facilities, ambulance department, surgery department and sleep lab more space they all need due to growth in those departments,” Tenhouse said.
City approval is needed in the form of a conditional-use permit for the hospital to proceed. A variance is also being sought to reduce the required number of parking places from 117 to 90.
The PZB endorsed those measures unanimously on Sept. 20, with the city council concurring a week later.
Therapy services are currently provided within the main hospital building. KMC Active — which started as a CrossFit gym in 2016 — is located in a separate, 3,200-square-foot building.
Home-based business request
The zoning board also recommended approval of a conditional-use permit to allow Brianne Leverenz to operate a hair salon in her home at 804 W. William St.
City code requires permits to be issued for home-based businesses in properties zoned residential.
Leverenz said it will be a part-time business for now.
“I actually work full-time in health care, so this would be a side thing, part time, a couple nights a week, so I don’t anticipate ever having more than one client at a time at our house, so maybe one (extra) car in the driveway,” Leverenz said.
She noted the driveway has plenty of room, as it includes a four-car garage and accompanying four-car driveway.
The city council also approved the permit on Sept. 27.
New planning and development director
It was Jim Grabarczyk’s first PZB meeting as the new planning and development director, a role he took on recently. He is swapping positions with Brett Baker, who will shift from planning and development to public works director.
Grabarczyk said it was easy to say yes when approached by City Administrator Terry Summers about shifting roles.
“I told him, yeah, I think I like that, in an effort to streamline planning to construction. I’m an engineer by education; I went to Sangamon State University in California and served as public works director until recently, so this is exciting for me to be involved in the more up-front stuff,” Grabarczyk said.
Summers said the new position for Grabarczyk will take advantage of his engineering skills.
“This will provide an “all-encompassing” development process, from inception to culmination for all projects, both large and small. Jim’s education and experience in civil engineering will be a valuable asset to city operations involving all development opportunities,” Summers said.