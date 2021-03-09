MONTICELLO – The Kirby Medical Group is expanding again with a dedicated Quick Care space being built where the hospital’s Medical Records, Patient Financial Services, and Accounting departments previously resided. Construction is underway and is expected to be completed with the new space available the middle of June.
“The Kirby Medical Group continues to grow and get busier with primary care, specialty doctors and advanced practice providers. Expanding into the adjacent space solves both problems of giving Quick Care patients easier access and faster service, as well as opening up more exam rooms for an additional family practice physician,” says Kirby Medical Center Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Narain Mandhan.
The new Quick Care space will include four exam rooms, a procedure room, and dedicated waiting space near the Therapy Services entrance.
The hospital’s Medical Records, Patient Financial Services, and Accounting departments have moved into the 2 Sage Crossing Boulevard building in the Sage Crossing subdivision across from the hospital. “However,” says Kim Alvis, Kirby Chief Financial Officer, “patients should still come to the hospital for any questions regarding their bill or medical record information needs. Just come to the Welcome Desk with any questions and our staff onsite can assist.”
“This is an exciting expansion,” says Kirby CEO Steve Tenhouse. “It’s just another way we are working to meet our patients where their needs are and offer quality care as accessible as possible.”