Kirby Medical Center and The Kirby Foundation are partnering with area school districts to provide free COVID-19 testing for students or faculty who have symptoms. The goal is to process the results within 24 hours or less and reduce the amount of unnecessary quarantines, according to hospital officials.
The new equipment will allow testing to be processed on site at the Monticello hospital, decreasing the amount it takes to get results back. Kirby currently ships them to Champaign-Urbana for processing.
“It’s a quick test, so our capacity can go up dramatically,” said Kirby CEO Steve Tenhouse of the basic nasal swab test. “It’s a point of care test, which means the testing is done on a hand-held analyzer and gives results immediately. We can now do this in-house and do not have to have it couriered anywhere.”
The expedited testing will be available starting Oct. 12.
School officials are calling it a game changer in their battle to keep students and staff in class. Single symptom exemptions have keep students, staff and their close contacts out of school for up to 10 days at a time, and the numbers of those out of school can add up quickly.
For example, Monticello School Superintendent Vic Zimmerman said that, despite just two positive test results this school year, “(in one week) we had 91 students, siblings and seven employees miss 241 total school days due to single symptom exclusions. Zero of these turned out to be positive COVID cases.
“With the Kirby testing they could be tested and have results the same day so they could return to school the next day. That’s great!” he added.
The expedited testing is being offered to students and staff in Monticello, Bement, DeLand-Weldon, Cerro Gordo, Argenta-Oreana, Blue Ridge and Atwood-Hammond/Arthur-Lovington school districts.
“Game changer!” said Bement Superintendent Sheila Greenwood. “Kirby has hit a home run on making these available for school districts in the area.”
“It will be very convenient with a Kirby (clinic) location just down the street from the school here in Cerro Gordo,” noted Cerro Gordo Superintendent Brett Robinson.
The Kirby Foundation funded the new equipment purchase.
“Making Piatt County a healthier place to live is core to the vision statement of Kirby Medical Center and the Kirby Foundation, and we can’t think of a better way to support that vision,” said Michelle Gross, who chairs the Foundation.
“Keeping the students in school and the teachers available to teach benefits everyone,” added Tenhouse. “We are glad to finally have the technology available to make this possible, and thankful for The Kirby Foundation’s funding of this purchase.”