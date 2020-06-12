Kirby Medical Center will end its affiliation with CrossFit, Inc. after national CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman made controversial comments about the death of George Floyd recently.
In an entry on the local CrossFit KMC webpage, Kirby said its affiliation with the national CrossFit organization will cease on Aug. 1.
“Recent events have shone a bright light on some of our challenges as a society. The killing of George Floyd was a shocking tragedy that reminded us that there remain pockets in our country where all people are not treated equal. The fight to extinguish racism is far from over,” said the statement.
“This is a time to unite against the common enemy of racism, wherever it exists, to show our children that peace will come when all people are treated equally,” it continued.
The 3,200-square-foot gym, located on the Kirby hospital campus in Monticello, will still host classes.
“Our name will change, our terminology will change, but our commitment to health and inclusivity remain the same,” noted the statement.
Several major media news outlets have reported that Glassman, while on a call that included a gym owner from Minneapolis, Minnesota – where Floyd was killed during a police stop and protests over his death began – commented, “can you tell me why I should mourn for him?”
He is also reported to have said he thought Floyd's death had “nothing to do with race.”
After the comments became known, Glassman resigned as the CrossFit CEO on June 9.
CrossFit KMC was announced by Kirby in November of 2015 and opened a short time later, providing several levels of workouts.