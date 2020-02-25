Monticello eighth grader Kylie Cherry outlasted 24 other competitors through 18 rounds of competition and captured the Piatt County Spelling Bee championship Thursday morning (Feb. 20) in Cerro Gordo.
After runner-up Ava Davis of Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond stumbled on the word “bristle,” Cherry correctly spelled “developer” and “bestow” to take the title.
She and Davis, a seventh-grade student, advance to the regional bee to be held Saturday, March 21, in Decatur. The winner of that level advances to the national spelling bee in Washington, D.C.
Finishing third overall was Monticello fifth grader Ali Weidner.
The initial field of 25 spellers, who had advanced through initial school competitions, was whittled to six by the sixth round, missing on words ranging from “trifecta” and “palindrome” to “colossal” and “calamitous.”
Familiar spelling bee face Jackson Dunn did not advance to regionals for the first time since 2017, bowing out after the competition got down to six students. Dunn won the county bee in 2018 and finished second last year.
Spelling bee participants were:
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond – Chey Pipkin, Kimberly Hernandez, Lori Gingerich, Ava Davis and Ashlynn Gingerich
Bement – Clark Ryder, Trevor Cogdill, Shelby Senter, Gabby Block and Quinn Flavin
Cerro Gordo – Autumn Gant, Harley Boedecker, Michael Tirpak, Michael Freeze and Olivia Kunz
DeLand-Weldon – Emma Dunn, Bentley VonBehren, Alissa Edwards, Hannah St. Clair and Jackson Dunn
Monticello – Conner Andrew, Ali Weidner, Eli Andrew, Taylor Simnick and Kylie Cherry