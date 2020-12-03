Youth in Monticello will not have a Christmas parade this year in which to see Santa Claus, but will be able to greet the jolly old elf at a drive-through event outside the Wabash Depot on Saturday.
The free event sponsored by the Monticello Chamber of Commerce will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those taking part should enter the depot parking lot from Livingston Street, and will wind through and exit onto State Street.
“This is an opportunity to welcome Santa to town, like we normally would at the parade. It's the day Santa typically comes to town, so we just created a way to welcome him to town,” said chamber director Shelly Crawford-Stock.
“It's just something fun so the kids can cheer Santa into town, to welcome him,” she added.
She suggests placing children on the passenger side of the car so they can see and wave to Santa Claus. Participants will also receive coupons for a free cookie at the nearby Subway sandwich shop.
Online Santa hours
The Chamber is also offering video chat calls with Santa the following weekend, Dec. 12-13. Parents can sign up for 5 minute chats between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. either day. There is a $10 charge to take part, which will help cover costs, said Crawford-Stock.
“We weren't comfortable with people gathering indoors to see Santa at the Depot like other years,” she noted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “So we are doing video conferencing calls.”
Sign-ups are available through the chamber website, monticellochamber.org. If they fill up, additional slots may be added the following weekend.