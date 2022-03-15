After being grounded for two years due to COVID restrictions and related health concerns, Land of Lincoln Honor Flight (LLHF) is pleased to announce that current conditions allow the organization to resume flights to honor veterans. Five flights are planned for 2022 on June 14, July 19, Aug. 30, Sept. 27 and Nov. 1, 2022.
The mission of Land of Lincoln Honor Flight is to show gratitude for our World War II, Korean era and Vietnam era veterans by taking them — free of charge — from Springfield to Washington DC to visit the memorials dedicated to their service.
Joan Bortolon, Land of Lincoln Honor Flight President, issued the following statement:
“We are thrilled to be able to resume our flight schedule and start serving the over 700 veterans on our wait list. These veterans have been waiting patiently for the last two years for their day of honor and we are anxious to start filling our flights. We hope that current COVID-related positive trends continue so that we can complete our mission of taking five (5) flights this year and affording these American heroes the day of honor and gratitude they have earned.”
The organization will start filling the June 14 flight soon by contacting all WWII and Korean Era veterans on the wait list as well as the Vietnam Era veterans who were originally scheduled on the canceled April 2020 flight. The remaining Vietnam veterans on our wait list will be contacted for their flight in order of their date of application. LLHF hopes to serve at least 500 veterans by the end of this year.
Applications are available at www.landoflincolnhonorflight.org or by contacting JMB4604@aol.com or 217-585-1219 or 217-652-4719. Individuals between the ages of 18 and 70 years who wish to serve as a Guardian on an upcoming flight may download an application from our website of by contacting Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.