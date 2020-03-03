The Piatt County board insurance committee has decided to change all of its employees to a Health Alliance health insurance plan as of March 1. Nursing Home employees had been changed from the county’s self-funded PPO a month prior.
With estimated savings of at least $330,000 annually, the single move could wipe out a good chunk of the $386,000 deficit projected in this year’s county budget. Since the plan is going into effect in the fourth month of the fiscal year, it will save about $250,000 for the current budget year.
“That’s an approximate savings of about $400 per person” in savings for the county, said county board member Shannon Carroll. “It just about wipes out the deficit.”
Health Alliance is also kicking in another $50,000 for potential runout costs – health costs that are incurred under one plan but not claimed until the other is in effect. The county is on the hook for 100 percent of those claims, with no stop loss coverage available when changing from a self-insured plan. If those funds are not needed, then this year’s savings could be closer to $300,000.
Brokered by Insure Champaign, the new plan will cost the county about $697 per insured employee per month, compared to the nearly $1,100 monthly it was paying under the previous plan.
In the works for several months, the county initially went with a nursing home only switch in order to delay run out costs.
But the hybrid move – some employees remaining with self-insured and the other with Health Alliance – had nursing home employees paying about $860 per month since there were fewer staff on the plan. Switching the entire county brings down the cost to that $697 figure.
The insurance committee decided on Feb. 19 to switch the entire county to Health Alliance. The Mental Health Center and PIATTRAN employees were already on Health Alliance offerings.
Employees will continue to pay $158 monthly for health insurance.
As part of the contract, Health Alliance agreed to the $50,000 one-time payment in case the county incurs runout costs. The total savings based on last year’s enrollment would have been closer to $370,000, but at least five additional employees have signed on, which would add about $40,000 annually to the county’s overall premium payments.
About 95 employees are currently enrolled in the county health insurance plan.
Carroll said one group especially pleased with the switch was a small number of retirees who are still enrolled in the county plan. They pay the entire premium with no county contribution.
“That’s about $400 less per month for them,” said Carroll.
He added that Health Alliance had committed to no more than a 9.9 percent premium increase next year.
Staff from the county’s former agent, Dansig of Decatur, had countered that, while premiums were higher, their plan limited rate hikes in recent years, and that no co-pays were required. The new one does implement co-pays in order to lower the monthly premiums.