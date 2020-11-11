With ridership down 84 percent and social distancing requirements not likely to end any time soon, the director of Piatt County Transportation told a county board committee on Nov. 5 that layoffs and service reductions could be on the way.
Jami Trybom told the transportation committee that personnel cuts could include 2 to 4 people in January – split between drivers and office staff.
As for service reductions, she asked for guidance on whether that should come from the more profitable service contracts or the on-demand, public rides that are given.
She noted that steady contracts with the mental health center and Head Start are “consistent money every month.”
But, Trybom added, “my opinion is it’s really, really hard to say no to the public when we are publicly funded.”
Committee Chairman Dale Lattz understood the dilemma, noting that public rides are needed, but are the “least profitable” end of the service.
Trybom said there will likely need to be a balance between decreased on-demand rides and limiting service contracts until ridership can recover.
Current hours for Piattran are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Ridership between March 30 and Oct. 26 was 5,820 people, compared to 35,288 the same time in 2019.
Bus capacity is typically 14 passengers, but is currently cut in half due to COVID-related concerns.
Trybom said a decision is not needed immediately, but that it is “definitely something that is coming down the pike,” possibly in January.
She said the service is also considering a sale of a mini-bus to help its bottom line.
Lattz said that shutting Piattran’s doors until the pandemic eases is not his favorite option, but that it is “not off the table; a last resort.” He also suggested talking to state and federal legislators to see if additional funds could be available to get through the pandemic.
“There’s just not an easy answer, that’s for sure,” added Trybom.
She said other funding sources – donations and grants – may be sought to help offset the cost for free senior citizen rides that are offered.
Committee member Bob Murrell complimented Piattran staff on how they have handled the last several months.
“I think they’ve been doing a great job. Every time I see them, they’re great,” said Murrell.
One complication in the decision making process is the fact committee members – Lattz and Murrell – will not be on the county board come December, meaning new members will need to be appointed after the board organizes sometime in early December.