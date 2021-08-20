MONTICELLO — A repeat sexual offender will be in jail until he is at least 79 years old after a judge sentenced him to 38 years, 6 months in confinement after being convicted last month of the predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
Randy A. Younker, 53, of Monticello will be required by state law to serve at least 85 percent of the Class X felony conviction. With time serve subtracted, he will be in prison for about 26 ½ years.
Judge Randy S. Forbes said a lengthy criminal record that included a previous sexual assault conviction in 2003 that landed Younker on the Illinois Sex Offender Registry led to the long sentence.
“It is necessary to sentence the defendant to the Department of Corrections for a lengthy amount of time to protect the citizens of this county and the State of Illinois,” Forbes said at the sentencing hearing Thursday in Monticello.
Piatt County State's Attorney Sarah Perry argued for a 50-year prison term, 10 short of the maximum allowed by state law.
“It is significant that, when this happened, Randy Younker was already a sex offender,” Perry said. “This is to stop him from committing this crime again. He will do it again.”
Younker was convicted on July 13 after a two-day trial in Piatt County, with the jury deliberating just 46 minutes before finding him guilty.
He was convicted of the abuse of a juvenile girl between 2017 and 2019 in Younker's apartment in Monticello. Younker was married to a relative of the girl at the time. A second charge was dropped Thursday after the sentence was determined. Younker also faces sexual assault charges in Macon County in a separate case.
A victim read an impact statement to the court, saying abuse at the hands of Younker scarred her for life.
She said that it prompted her to quit running track, relaying that one day “I walked off the track balling.”
Although saying the experience has eventually made her stronger, she added, “what he did was a scar that will be with me forever. I'm glad it's over, but it will always be with me.”
Defense Attorney George Vargas advocated for a 10-year sentence, saying it is the court's responsibility to attempt to rehabilitate those convicted, calling 50 years a “life sentence.”
“Give him an opportunity to restore himself to useful citizenship,” Vargas said.
Forbes said he took a pre-sentencing report entry that claimed Younker suffered abuse when he was 10 years old into account when he delivered the sentence.