FARMER CITY — A LeRoy man has died from injuries he received in a weather-related crash early Thursday (Feb. 18) in DeWitt County.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Jordan Reinhart-Smith, 28, died at Carle Foundation Hospital at 9:16 a.m. Friday.
Illinois State Police said Mr. Reinhart was driving east on Interstate 74 near Farmer City about 4:30 a.m. Thursday when he lost control of his pickup truck on an icy bridge deck.
His truck hit a guardrail and concrete wall and came to a stop, then was hit by a semi truck.
State police handled multiple interstate crashes and slide-offs Thursday morning as damp highways refroze after Wednesday’s snow melt.
State police were on scene for about three hours, cleaning up and piecing together what happened.
State police did not say if the trucker would get a ticket.
Honored
Friends and family of the former athlete at Unity High School were mourning Reinhart-Smith’s passing.
Unity athletic director Scott Hamilton says Reinhart-Smith was a captain on the 2009 Rockets football team that was state runner-up. Hamilton says Reinhart-Smith worked at the school district as assistant maintenance director.
An online fundraiser has been set up for the man’s wife and kids. Search “Support for Jordan, Ana, and their family” on Go Fund Me.