COVID-19 precautions at school are aimed at keeping students and staff healthy, but area principals are seeing a side effect.
Less student discipline issues.
Bement School Superintendent Sheila Greenwood – who also serves as the district elementary school principal – pegs it to the simple fact that social distancing keeps kids far enough apart that it is more difficult for them to get their hands on each other.
“I think social distancing has made a difference with kids, especially with elementary school kids. How many times do you think I have to say ‘keep your hands to yourself’? I’m not having to do that this year,” said Greenwood.
With many schools using shorter school days or a hybrid schedule that splits time between in-person and online instruction, that has also limited the amount of time for students to get into trouble.
“We were on a hybrid model for the first quarter. Smaller student population meant smaller class sizes. This in turn means more individual student attention, and it is a lot harder to get away with things with a smaller class,” said Katie Nichols, the principal of Blue Ridge Intermediate and Junior High School.
She also thinks kids were just happy to be back after the abrupt end to the school year in March.
Principals who responded for this story were unanimous that student behavior had been exemplary so far this year.
“Since day one I’ve only had three discipline issues and they were very minor issues,” said Monticello Washington Elementary School Principal Nancy Rosenbery.
DeLand-Weldon Middle and High School Principal Matt Goldman also pegs the decrease in student behavior issues to shorter class periods.
“A lot of our discipline issues in the classroom happen towards the end of class, when students are given independent time to get started on their homework. This year, because each short class period is so busy, there are not nearly as many opportunities for discipline issues to arise,” said Goldman.
“Students are so busy with instruction and class activities, they have time for little else,” he added.
Post-COVID, Greenwood wonders if it is a habit that can be repeated.
“This just might be the right time for a reset in how we treat others and in keeping our hands to ourselves, which starts at about age two,” she said. “I think it’s habit forming. Maybe kids will get used to giving more personal space.”
But for some ages that could be a double-edged sword, warned Monticello Lincoln Elementary School Principal Mary Vogt, who leads a school with preschoolers, kindergarteners and first graders.
“Part of what we teach has been how to share, problem solve, and work together. While it is encouraging that discipline issues are down, it is also concerning that children are being told not to share and to stay away from each other,” said Vogt. “My hope is that we are able to find a happy medium so that children learn how to share and get along safely without resorting to using hitting or kicking to express frustration.”
And while she does not miss the playground arguments due to the lack of recess this year, Rosenbery is anxious for kids to have that outlet once again.
“Kids definitely need recess, so it will definitely resume once it is allowed,” she said of her fourth and fifth grade pupils.
Nichols said the COVID-era adjustments have led to some changes that may be keepers. She pointed to interviews for potential staff, which before needed at least two administrators to be physically present. Now that many of those interviews are done remotely, “it is easier to schedule them if someone doesn’t have to add in drive time to and from buildings.”
She also sees the district continuing to offer parent teacher conferences and IEP meetings virtually, in addition to in-person.