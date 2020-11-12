A pair of Piatt County libraries have announced remote activities for Illinois Family Reading Night on Thursday, Nov. 19. The Allerton Public Library in Monticello will host children’s book author Alice B. McGinty for a live stream author reading, while the Bement Public Library will provide packets for families to use to hold their own family night at home.
Allerton Public Library
McGinty will read one of her books during the online event starting at 6:30 p.m.
“She’ll be doing a reading and discussion of her book, ‘Eliza’s Kindergarten Surprise’ and then we’ll do a craft based on that book,” said Allerton Public Library Director Lisa Winters.
Online registration is required prior to the event so that participants will receive a copy of the book and craft kit, which will be available for pickup at the library.
Registration can be made at www.monticellolibrary.org or on the library Facebook site. For more information, call the library at 217-762-4676.
Bement Public Library
Bement library patrons can sign up to receive packets for Family Reading Night that will include a library book, movie, and even popcorn for an evening of entertainment at home.
“You can have a night on the library,” said Melinda Glover, who recently retired as librarian.
To register for Family Reading Night, participants can email bementpubliclibrarydirector@gmail.com, or call the library at 217-678-7801.