Librarians are pleading for help in coming up with best safety practices as they operate their facilities during the current pandemic.
While the state has issued a plethora of guidelines in recent months, none specifically address libraries, according to Allerton Public Library Director Lisa Winters. She told her board on Nov. 4 that 160 directors have signed a letter asking Illinois State Librarian Greg McCormick for help.
“Everyone is just doing something different, and it’s just really hard. Part of it is going to be where you are located,” said Winters. “I do wish there was more information. I think it would be easier for patrons to understand, too.”
She relayed a story about a patron – who was a close contact of a person who tested positive for COVID-19 – who came unmasked into the library and did not leave immediately when asked. Winters said the health department advised asking questions at the door, but she said it is difficult with limited staff, whom she is trying to keep safe.
“I don’t want to take people’s temperatures, I don’t want to write down names. I don’t want to be a nurse,” said Winters.
She is one of those 160 signatures, as is Melinda Glover, who retired this week as director of the Bement Public Library. In the absence of specific directives, librarians have needed to synthesize their own.
“I’ve tried to synthesize information that I’ve gotten from the state, the Illinois State Library, Illinois Heartland, what other people are doing, and statistics I read about what’s going on in different regions of the state and the country, trying to come up with the best process,” said Glover.
A portion of the letter sent to McCormick states: “As we enter into the eighth month of this pandemic, many libraries are still struggling with navigating their re-openings.”
It goes on to say, “unfortunately, libraries are not mentioned in any of the state guidelines. The libraries in Illinois are all opting independently and struggling to take guidance from other industries and apply them to libraries without clear directives about which services are safe to provide, and which should be curtailed during phases of mitigation.”
Levy approved
The Allerton Library board approved its 2020 tax levy, payable in 2021, at its Nov. 4 meeting. It includes $215,736 for the general fund, $25,000 for employee IMRF payments, $7,191 for audit expense, $22,000 for employee Social Security payments and $28,000 for insurance expenses.
The total does not exceed the 105 percent limit (compared to last year’s levy) that triggers a Truth-in-Taxation hearing.
Board members were also told the library received $25,654 in Corporate Personal Property Replacement Tax income in October, well below last year’s payment of $49,460. The library anticipated the drop, budgeting for just $100,000 in CPPRT for the fiscal year that began July 1. It has received $73,000 already, so should meet that budget figure, said Winters.