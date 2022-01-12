MONTICELLO — There is no longer an age restriction on checking out DVDs from the Allerton Public Library. The board on Jan. 5 approved a recommendation by Library Director Sherry Waldrep to drop the under-18 age restriction in order to comply with the American Library Association Library Bill of Rights.
“The right to use a library includes free access to, and restricted use of, all the services, materials and facilities the library has to offer,” Waldrep told the board, quoting the ALA Library Bill of Rights.
“I’ve proposed a policy that DVDs may (still) be checked out for a one-week period, but totally eliminating the age restriction.”
The board voted 7-0 to approve the change.
DVDs can still be renewed once if another patron is not waiting for that title.
The board also heard about increased circulation at the library in recent months, in addition to it being another banner year so far in replacement tax proceeds.
The board may also consider opening its community room for use by non-profit entities, possibly 4-H clubs.
“I’d talked with somebody at 4-H. They were looking at a place they could have meetings and were looking for a room where they could have one,” Waldrep said. “I would be so open to that. I see it as a win-win to allow a troop to come in, especially a non-profit group. I think it would show we are willing to partner with people.”
Library Board President Sue Gortner liked the idea, but felt it should be limited to when library personnel are already on hand.
“So we have to somehow make sure it’s when we’re not using the room for our own purposes, and also while we have open hours,” Gortner said.
No action was taken at the meeting.
New programs
Waldrep said she is trying some new programs — both in-person and as take-and-makes — as the new year begins. In addition to the winter break book bingo, an adult craft circle is being offered at 10 a.m. the first Tuesday of each month, and Friday playtime is a new offering from 10 a.m. to noon once a week for preschoolers and their parents/guardians.
Waldrep also reported circulation was up about 4 percent since November.
“We did start our winter reading bingo, and so that has brought people in to check out more books.
“Plus I think in December a lot of people — once school is out — are looking for things to do, checking out holiday books, etc.” Waldrep said.
For the fiscal year thus far, circulation is holding steady: 35,289 books and digital items checked out, compared to 35,186 through the first six months of 2020.
Bumper year for replacement tax
Halfway through the fiscal year, the library district has already received $157,152 in corporate personal replacement tax proceeds, already exceeding its budgeted figure of $120,000.
Five payments have been received, with three more to come by the time the fiscal year ends June 30.
Clearing accounts
The library will soon begin deleting inactive accounts, with some being inactive since 2008.
Waldrep said the process is typical at libraries, and a majority of such accounts are because patrons move.
“Every library goes through and deletes expired patron accounts on a regular basis,” Waldred said. “Some libraries use two years (without activity) as a starting point, and some go back longer. We are going back three years,” she said.
Waldrep said the purge could be significant: The total amount of registered patrons is at 2,874, but of those only 1,232 are considered “active.”
Those wishing to keep their accounts active can contact the library.
In other action, the board:
— Heard a brief update about the donating of about 5 acres to the city to expand Oberheim Park. Waldrep said the city is working on an intergovernmental agreement;
— updated its COVID-19 policy for staff to comply with recently amended CDC guidance;
— was told the AARP tax program is planning to return this year, but is depending on local COVID-19 case loads;
— and recognized Waldrep for recently earning her master’s degree.