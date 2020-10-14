Pandemic-related safety guidelines are not slowing down youth events that are being offered by the Allerton Public Library in Monticello, which has announced several virtual programs. For ones that involve materials, craft pickup is at the library during designated hours.
No library car is required, but online registration is needed at www.monticellolibrary.org for all except the trick-or-treat event.
Events will include:
Friday, Oct. 23, 7 p.m.
Goth Jar Light Craft (live stream): Teens 12 and up can create a spooky glowing Goth Jar Light to give their space a Halloween mood. All supplies are provided except a glue gun and strong blue. Live streaming instructions will be given Friday night. A link will be sent to all registrants to access even if they cannot be on the live event.
Thursday, Oct. 29, 3 p.m.
Goon Hunt Storytime and Craft for all ages (live stream): A live stream storytime of the new “Going on a Goon Hunt” storybook by Michael Rex. Wear your costume and tune into the story and craft before hearing out to the Going on a Goon Hunt Safe Trick-or-Treat (4 to 6:30 p.m.) sponsored by the Monticello Chamber of Commerce and Allerton Public Library District. Registration is required for the live storytime and craft, but not for the trick-or-treating event.
Thursday, Oct. 29, 4 p.m.
Going on a Goon Hunt Safe Trick-or-Treat with the Monticello Chamber: Chamber members can help with this safe trick or treat event. Each business will provide individually wrapped items as treats for the trick or treaters who come by. Businesses are asked to have the items on a table outside of their business. If an employee is manning the table, they must be masked.
Tables will be available from 4 to 6:30 p.m. for all ages. A “Goon” will be provided to ut in participating windows to designate them as a participating business, and all participants can download a Goon Hunting Map of participating businesses from the online library or chamber calendar.
Friday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m.
Kawaii Sun Catcher Craft (live stream, 12 and up): Participants can create a one-of-a-kind Kawaii Sun Catcher to hang in their space. All supplies are provided. Live streaming instructions are given at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. A link will be sent to all registrants to access even if they cannot be on the live event.
Thursday, Nov. 19, 6:30 p.m.
Family Reading Night (live stream): A fun-filled night with author Alice B. McGinty (www.alicebmcginty.com). Alice will provide a story and activities including a craft. It will be a resource for promoting reading in your home. Registration requirements to be determined.
Saturday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m.
Kids Mini Canvas Painting for all ages (live stream): Register online for a mini canvas painting session. Kids of all ages can join in for this fall pumpkin painting. All supplies will be provided including a min-easel.
Friday, Dec. 4, 7 p.m.
Let it Snow Apron Gift (live stream, 12 and up): Paint a canvas apron with a “Let it Snow!” design. All supplies are provided. Live streaming instruction on Friday night. A link will be sent to all registrants to access even if they cannot be on the live event.
Saturday, Dec. 19, 10 a.m.
Night Light for Santa for all ages: Adults, families and children are all welcome to participate in the event and create a unique night light. All supplies will be provided. Register online starting Dec. 1.