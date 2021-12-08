MONTICELLO — The Allerton Public Library board is still on board with donating up to 5 acres of its land to the Monticello city Oberheim Park project, approving a motion on Dec. 1 stating it is “generally supportive of the project, given what we know about it at this point.”
But at least one board member wanted to make sure the library’s interests both now and in the future were addressed in any agreement that is eventually signed.
Sue Lochbaum noted that, while the city seemed in a rush to secure library cooperation in time for its Dec. 13 meeting, it had not seen such urgency regarding requests that came their way from the library in the past.
“They have not been as helpful as they could have been in all of our processes,” Lochbaum said, pointing to a drainage area that did not function properly for a while. Former Library Director Lisa Winters complained at board meetings for at least two years about difficulty in getting maintenance done in the retention area.
“As far as I’m concerned, they can have it (the land). I don’t care about that. But I would really want it in writing — what they would guarantee us — because I don’t think they’ve come through for us much as they would like us to come through for them,” Lochbaum said.
Library Board President Sue Gortner, who met with city representatives about the park effort, was confident the library would be left with plenty of land for future expansion, even with the 5-acre donation to the city, which would be carved out of the 10.98 acres the library currently owns.
“It’s property (5 acres) we technically don’t use at all. We wouldn’t have to mow that area; it would be gone,” Gortner said.
She also felt the remaining library land would still provide distance between the facility and what could eventually become a recreation area parking lot to the south.
“To me there would still be a nice buffer,” Gortner said.
The board voted 6-0 to continue working on the project with the city. The city council may vote Dec. 13 to hire a firm to conduct a feasibility study that would include the extra acreage from the library. It would increase the park’s size to about 35 acres.
Gortner said City Administrator Terry Summers would be willing to come to a future library board meeting to explain the project further. The city has offered to pay for all fees associated with a land transfer.
Health insurance
Library Director Sherry Waldrep presented possible cost savings ideas regarding health insurance for the district’s four full-time employees. The board agreed it may be too late to have enough information to make the change for 2022, but will look at it next year for possible implementation in 2023.
Waldrep said changing the out-of-pocket maximum from $2,250 to $3,500 for employees would save about $22,000 annually. If the district contracted with a third-party manager to compensate employees the difference between their current and new out-of-pocket cost, it would still result in a $13,500 savings.
It would still be a Health Alliance plan, but would switch from a point-of-service plan to an HMO. Walldrep said it would not be possible to go back to the POS if a switch is made, as the current plan is no longer offered.
But board members felt it was too big a change to consider implementing by Jan. 1.
“I think maybe next year, if we’re interested, start a little earlier because we have to do this before the end of the year. That’s pretty quick,” Elaine Tracy said.
Gortner felt it may be more appropriate to consider during budget talks next summer.
Keeping the same plan will cost the library district about $2,500 more for 2022.
In other action, the board:
— Heard from Waldrep that winter reading bingo will be offered to encourage reading in the library district. Those of all ages can take part, and would read different genres, check them off a bingo card provided by the library and be eligible for prizes;
— has implemented a state-mandated Cards for Kids program for families who are income-eligible;
— took a testing requirement out of COVID-19 guidelines when it comes to allowing employees who have had COVID-19 to return to work. The reason given was that it would be difficult for a COVID-positive employee to obtain a negative test for a period of time, even after the employee is likely not contagious. Employees who contract COVID-19 still need to quarantine for 10 days and be symptom-free for 24 hours to return to work.