Allerton Public Library patrons are ready to check out books again, even if they still can’t enter the Monticello-based library.
Curbside delivery of materials began on June 1, a process that featured making requests online, making an appointment and picking up books without leaving vehicles.
“On Monday (June 1) we had 49 patrons scheduled for pickup. All but two showed up. Those patrons checked out 176 items and placed 11 holds,” Library Director Lisa Winters told the library board on June 3.
There were some complaints, ranging from the time the process took to just wanting the building to be open, which is not allowed in this phase of the state’s reopening plan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Winters preached patience from the public as they tweak the curbside process.
“I think they expected it to work more like fast food,” she said. “But it just doesn’t work like that.”
Inter-library loans are also shut down, and will likely remain so until at least August, as the Heartland Library system is asking libraries to return items they do not own to be sanitized. That means new books are difficult to come by, as shipments from book sellers are also lagging.
A sanitation process is also being implemented locally. Upon return, a library asset is:
–Quarantined for five days;
–plastic covers on books and DVDs are wiped down;
–materials are back -dated so that patrons are not charged overdue fees during the five-day quarantine period;
–put back on the shelf pending a next hold request; and
–during the process, library staff are masked and gloved.
Winters also asked that library customers return books only through the outside book drop, and not through the curbside checkout program.
Catching on to
online reading
Some of the more avid readers on the library board have, by necessity, gotten up to speed on online reading. Allerton provides that service through its RB Digital, Cloud Media, and Hoopla apps.
“I’ve used all three of and I love them. I’m not sure I want to go back to books,” said library board president Sue Gortner.
“I never thought I would use Hoopla because I like reading a book too much, but desperate times call for desperate measures,” said board member Elaine Tracy, who has been reading on her phone.
“It really works out just fine. I like a book, but this is so user friendly,” she added.
For magazine enthusiasts, Winters said that RB Digital recently expanded its available offerings from 70 to 3,600.
A date to reopen the building to customers has not been set, but Winters said staff are getting ready. Plexiglass shields at the checkout desk and hand sanitizer are still needed before the doors open again.
Other action
In other action, the board:
–approved its tentative budget for 2020-21, which is similar to numbers reviewed at the May meeting. Corporate Personal Property Replacement Tax is expected to drop about 30 percent due to the business shutdowns. That revenue source is generated by corporate profits. Even with that revenue dip, Winters expects there to be a $260,000 balance in the general library fund at the end of the fiscal year;
–approved its meeting schedule, which will keep meetings at 4 p.m. on the first Monday of the month. The exception is July, when the session will be on July 8.
–approved days the library will be closed. Those are: July 4, Sept. 7, Nov. 26-27, Dec. 24-25, Dec. 31; Jan. 1, April 4, May 12 (maintenance day) and May 31.