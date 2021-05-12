MONTICELLO — The Allerton Public Library’s current pandemic-shortened hours will become permanent in June.
The library will continue to close two hours earlier — at 7 p.m. — on Mondays and Thursdays, as well as closing at 1 p.m. Saturday and eliminating four hours of operation on that day.
Prior to the pandemic, the library was open until 9 p.m. two evenings a week, but Library Director Lisa Winters said those hours were seeing little traffic in recent years.
“It’s just that 9 o’clock is awfully late. It tends to be after 7 and 7:30 p.m. we don’t see anybody in,” Winters said. “We spend most of our time (after 7:30 p.m.) trying to walk to get all the (motion-activated) lights to pop back on so that people know we are still open.”
She said Saturday afternoon hours have not seen much traffic either.
In addition, fewer hours will help compensate for increasing minimum-wage rates.
The new hours, which should become official after the next library board meeting June 2, will be:
— Mondays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
— Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
— Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
— Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m.
The new hours are similar to the current pandemic-shortened ones. The library had been closed on Wednesdays for curbside pickup of library materials, but that ended May 5.
Library board member Beth Manuel asked if more consistent hours on weekdays should be considered. Winters said the problem is a 7 p.m. closing time requires another shift to report, and they are not available five days per week. She did not favor hours ending at 6 p.m. every day to allow those who work out of town to get to the facility before it closes.
“I’d hate to take it down to 6 o’clock on all nights, because there are people who cannot get here,” Winters said.
Library sign
The library has plenty of money to put up a sign or marker at its entrance, but is not sure what form that will take.
Board members had waited on a sign until the last of the Max Hency estate donation dollars had come in. The last distribution — about $134,000 — arrived in January.
A lighted sign has been discussed in the past, but might not be undertaken since the library is in a residential area. A large rock with the library’s name is an option. The board’s sign committee will study the issue further.
In other action:
— the board heard that installation of the story walk on the Sangamon Valley trail is on pause as tweaks are made in the intergovernmental agreement with the City of Monticello;
— Winters said the HVAC unit that controls the temperature in the server room needs to be replaced, which will cost about $6,000;
— the board was told the library has received about $175,000 in corporate personal property. Replacement tax funds this fiscal year, well above the $120,000 that was budgeted. One final payment is expected in May; and
— the board heard an update on staff, including new children’s librarian Mia Adams.