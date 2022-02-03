MONTICELLO — As the new year began, Allerton Public Library Director Sherry Waldrep thought it would be a good time to try some new programs at the Monticello facility.
They include an unstructured Friday morning Playtime for preschool children and their families, starting up a puzzle library, KidZones on Monday holidays and Taste of Spice make and takes.
“These are not resolutions, but it is a new year, so what can we do that’s new or different? How can we expand our offerings, especially in the winter? I think that’s something that we think about in how we can serve people,” Waldrep said.
“Yes, we have a lot of books. People can check out books. We have movies; people can check out moves. But what else can we do?”
The most well-received new offering thus far has been the Friday Playtime, with as many as 21 showing up for unstructured play in the library meeting room.
“We just have the program open for kids five and under and their families. We bought a bunch of new toys, and it’s open from 10 to 12 every Friday. We just thought we’d give families a warm place where they could take their kiddos,” said Mia Adams, Allerton’s Youth and Program Services Librarian.
Waldrep, who took over as library director last August, said she is open to new ideas, with the thought of making the library a gathering space for the community.
“We have this beautiful facility, and we want people to come. We want people to use it. We want people to feel welcome here. We want people to socialize here,” she said.
Some of the new offerings at the library:
— Adult Craft Circle: 10 a.m. the first Tuesday of each month.
“We like the idea of it, and it’s for a different population that is into crafts. Those crafts can be quilting or needle type of work. It’s that idea to bring people together. One of the things that COVID has really impacted people is in mental health, socializing, isolation. It’s impacted people in those ways,” Waldrep said.
— Puzzle Library: Donated puzzles are available to check out. There is even one set up at the library for patrons to help out on.
— Friday Playtime: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday mornings for children 5 years old and younger and their families. It is unstructured.
— KidZone Craft and Play: From 1 to 5 p.m. during Monday holidays for children 13 years old and younger, when there is no school. The next one will be on President’s Day, Feb. 21.
“It’s similar to Friday Playtime but it’s for older kids,” Adams said. “So it will be 1 to 5 p.m., and we set up crafting supplies, we set out Legos and toys,” Adams said.
— Taste of Spice: Different spices are featured every month.
“People can come and pick up the bag that has the spice and the recipes and try it at home,” Waldrep said.
For more information, go to www.monticellolibrary.org.
— Try Something New programs: Have included one on how to put together a vision board.
Longstanding offerings such as Story Times also continue. The popularity of Take and Makes — a response to the COVID-19 pandemic — has also continued even as the library has opened back up to in-person services.
Adams said the library plans to return to a full summer reading program schedule this year, which will include six weeks of activities starting June 1.
The complete library calendar is available at https://www.monticellolibrary.org/calendar/.
Waldrep said those wishing to submit ideas for activities can contact her at 217-762-4676 or by email at librarian@monticellolibrary.org.